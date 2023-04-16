Parents of Cork girl (10) who died of Strep A recall daughter's final moments

"She said thank you, nurse, I’m sorry for crying. I know you’re only trying to help me"

The parents of a young girl who died following an invasive Strep-A infection have recalled the final days of their daughter’s life.

Vivienne Murphy, from Millstreet in Co Cork, died in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin on March 1, 2019, just two weeks after complaining of a sore throat.

The 10-year-old's only other symptoms included a high temperature, a rash as well as aches and pains.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme, her parents Lilly and Dermot Murphy urged other parents to be aware of just how serious the illness is.

On February 14, Mr Murphy collected Vivienne from school and said she was not herself.

She had less energy than usual, and it was that evening when she first complained of being unwell and having a sore throat.

Both parents had to attend a funeral that evening but their son Steven, who was minding his sister, rang them to rush home.

"We both got a bit of a shock," Dermot said.

"When we opened her shirt and took off her school clothes, we saw this rash."

They rushed her to the out-of-hours GP service where a doctor told them she believed that Vivienne had a viral illness.

After two days of giving their daughter paracetamol and ibuprofen, her fever was still out of control.

Vivienne’s parents returned to the out-of-hours doctor for further advice.

"We explained that we couldn’t keep her temperature down and that the rash was spreading, and she was really agitated,” they said.

The second doctor they saw also believed that Vivienne had a viral illness.

They were advised to visit their own GP and to bring a urine sample if they could.

By Monday, Vivienne's condition had not improved, and she was brought to the family’s GP, who told them she too considered their daughter’s illness to be viral.

Mrs Murphy said at this stage, her daughter “couldn’t walk” and was in pain.

“She was miserable.”

The family had their doubts and questioned the diagnosis, Lilly said: "We said it can’t be, there must be something else, it’s been going on for days.”

Vivienne was able to provide a small urine sample, which her father brought to the GP, but nothing concerning was found.

Five days had passed, and Vivienne’s condition had deteriorated further.

"We realised she was still getting worse, and the rash was really angry looking. By the evening she had pain and we noticed that her right leg started swelling at the knee" Dermot said.

"We were panicking now and spoke to the doctor we had spoken to originally and told her our child was getting worse not better."

"We were told this could still be a flu virus, and we explained about the knee, and said the child couldn’t stand at all.

"Later on that night we carried her up the stairs to her little room, and the two of us were in the room with her and she was just miserable, and we said there something not right let’s just go," Lilly added.

Vivienne’s parents then rushed their daughter to the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

As she was being examined by a nurse, Mrs Murphy noticed something concerning.

"We took off her pyjamas and we saw a little black mark on her right leg,” she said.

"The nurse said, 'What's that?'" And we said: "we don’t know," Lilly recalled.

"She went into a panic mode, and called the doctor who came and asked us if she had fallen, and we said 'no.'"

Mrs Murphy said a blood test was carried out on Vivienne and when the results returned "all hell broke loose".

"They were showing us numbers, and we were looking at the nurse, and the nurse said, ‘your daughter is critically ill’."

Mr Murphy noticed that the black mark on his daughter’s leg was getting bigger.

The black mark indicated the presence of a disease called necrotising fasciitis, a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly through the body, which can cause death.

Mr and Mrs Murphy were prepared for doctors to amputate their daughter’s leg if it meant her life could be saved, but they were told that surgery could not be done in Cork because there was no Paediatric Critical Care Unit at Cork University Hospital to care for her after surgery.

They were told Vivienne would have to be taken to Temple Street in Dublin for an operation.

"That took hours. We had to wait for an ambulance to come from Dublin with specialists to look after her. It took ages," Lilly said.

Lilly and Dermot recalled Vivienne’s final words before she was made unconscious.

"She said thank you, nurse, I’m sorry for crying. I know you’re only trying to help me," Mr Murphy said.

"That was the dignity she had. They were her last words on this planet. She had so much empathy. The world is a sadder place without her."

Vivienne was transferred to Temple Street in a specialist ambulance. Her parents had to travel separately by car.

While on the road, they received a phone call from the medical team who told them that if Vivienne had any chance of survival they would have to operate.

Mr and Mrs Murphy gave their permission.

“Just take care of her," Lilly said.

Dermot explained that the surgeon met them at about 11pm that night and told them what happened.

"The words he told us were shocking."

"He said I think I have stopped the disease from spreading, but I had to cut away 17pc of your daughter’s body."

"When I heard 17pc... I thought when we were in Cork, we would probably have got away with 1pc, the black mark, cut it out there."

"17pc is burned into my brain.

"The disease had gone where we thought it would go, it had gone up her leg, onto her buttocks, across her abdomen, and it had slowly started creeping down her left leg."

They said the black mark started out as Strep A, which led to sepsis, which led to shock, and that led to necrotising fasciitis.

The day after the operation, Vivienne went into cardiac arrest.

"We ran into the room. There were six or seven nurses there, doctors, professors,” Dermot said.

“The head professor was in there, and they were trying to bring her back, and they’re pumping and pushing and trying hard to save Vivienne and he was really going hard.

"At one stage he turned to Lilly and me, and said: 'Parents scream at your daughter, call her back! Call her back! Bring her back!'"

"And Lilly started screaming, please come back to us, please come back to us, and it went back a long time, and he said, 'call her - she will know your voice.'"

"And she did come back to us. And we thought wow - we have her."

However, because of the cardiac arrest, Vivienne suffered brain damage.

"Then they told us that she was brain dead, and there was no hope,” Lilly said.

Mrs Murphy said the decision to end Vivienne’s life support was made because they wanted to protect her dignity.

But the final moments of Vivienne’s life were “torture”.

"The poor little thing kept fighting, it was 35 or 40 minutes, and even then, she came back again,” he said.

"It was torture, on top of torture, on top of torture.

"It was shocking, one day we are begging her to stay alive, the next day we are begging her to die."

Vivienne passed away on March 1, 2019.

"Even four years later time hasn’t dented the pain. When we found out what it was, how curable it was, and we were asked to swallow that bitter pill, that is the problem for me, it was such an easy thing to cure with antibiotics,” Lilly said.

“That’s what we are struggling with, and probably will keep struggling with."

The family want to raise awareness about the dangers of Strep-A.

"If your child has a fever, or a rash, be vigilant, these things can change so quickly. Our daughter started off with signs and symptoms and within ten days she was gone,” Dermot said.

They also raised concerns about the lack of intensive care facilities for children outside of Dublin.

"Cork is a big hospital, and we don’t have the intensive care facilities for children here, it doesn’t make sense," Lilly said.

"If Vivienne’s story could only save one child, that’s a plus," she added.

In a statement to RTÉ, the HSE said that it wanted to express its “deepest sympathy” to the Murphy family for the loss of Vivienne but that it could not comment on any individual case.

It confirmed that it had sent updated guidance, and antibiotics updates on invasive Group Strep to doctors since an upsurge of cases in October of last year.

It also confirmed that the only two Paediatric Critical Care units in Ireland are based in Dublin.