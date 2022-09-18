Parents’ fury as serial flasher Richard Donald pictured working near college girls

“I don’t want my daughter walking past that pervert every day,” explained one worried dad

A serial flasher who exposed himself to two horrified women is working opposite a further education complex.

Parents of teenage girls who attend the South Eastern Regional College (SERC) in Newtownards are up in arms after learning that creepy Richard Donald is based across the street.

The 32-year-old, who has been helping out at The Detailing Specialist business, working as a valet, had a 12-month prison sentence suspended for three years when he appeared in court last month.

He was convicted of exposing his genitals to two different women on four separate occasions, with a magistrate warning him to “accept reality and get some treatment”. Donald was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years, although he is appealing the conviction.

Despite the weight of evidence against him, the pervert continues to maintain his innocence, claiming the allegations against him were invented.

He also moaned about losing his job, although that has not stopped him working in the car detailing and valeting premises.

When challenged by this newspaper Donald complained about being the victim of a hate campaign, saying: “I’m completely innocent. One person in particular has it in for me. They have been ringing around places telling lies.”

Donald also denied being an employee at the car business where he has been seen working for the past week, adding that it is owned by a friend who is helping him out. On Saturday a member of the family which owns the business said he was not working there now.

But this explanation has did little to quell the anger of parents of teens at the SERC who said they are “disgusted” that a serial flasher is working opposite the college.

“I don’t want my daughter walking past that pervert every day,” explained one worried dad. “It’s disgusting that you have someone on the sex offenders’ register for flashing women working across the road from a college full of young women.”

Giving evidence at Donald’s trial, one of his victims revealed how he exposed himself after calling to her home asking to borrow a hose to fill a child’s paddling pool.

In the run-up to Christmas last year, he had been at her house to retrieve a parcel and again there was an exposure incident. She contacted police because it had got “too much”.

The second woman targeted by Donald explained how he flashed her while in his back garden, shouting “what’s happening” and laughing and smiling.

Convicting Donald, District Judge Mark Hamill warned him against an appeal, saying: “You have a choice, you can accept reality and get some treatment for your behaviour or you can put these ladies through another trial and make them go into the witness box again.

“I remember the issue in this case was that he was not only living next door to one malicious fantasist who was prepared to come to court, but she had a friend who was also a malicious fantasist who was prepared to come to court.

“You can choose to do this again but his claim of the women being malicious fantasists is ‘for the birds’.”

The judge’s damning comments came after Donald pleaded his innocence and denied the exposure incidents occurred.

Giving evidence, the predator pleaded: “One hundred percent, none of this happened at all. I don’t know why she is doing this, or this other lady. I have never seen the other lady in my life.”