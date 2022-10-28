Parents are being warned of unsafe and flammable Halloween costumes

Grainne Griffin said a number of products are deemed unsafe and flammable.

Parents are being warned to ensure their child’s Halloween costume conforms with European safety standards ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The director of communications with the competition and consumer protection commission said parents should not buy costumes without a CE label.

On commercial products, the letters CE mean that the manufacturer has declared that the item conforms with European health, safety, and environmental protection standards.

Grainne Griffin said a number of products are deemed unsafe and flammable.

“Children’s costumes are actually toys and because of that they’re very heavily regulated and there’s a lot of requirements,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The main one being they have to have a CE mark to show that they have gone through all the proper processes and testing. We have found that there are a number of products on the Irish market that simply are not safe.

“They’re not CE marked and so, we’re advising any parents out there who are planning on buying a costume this year to check for a CE mark to make sure that it’s safe for your child to wear.”

Ms Griffin said parents should also look out for anything that could be a choking hazard.

“For very small children you’re always considering choking risks and anything smaller than a €2 coin is a choking risk, and buttons – anything like that that might come off,” she said.

“For children that are maybe up to the age of about seven, you’re always going to be really concerned about the neck and can the child breathe if the neck gets caught.

“So, for capes, cloaks, anything like that, you’re looking to see that they’re fastened with something like Velcro, so if that gets caught it’s going to come away easily. You never want to see strings, cords or anything like that.”

Ms Griffin said flammability is a major concern and a simple spark from a bonfire could result in an unsafe costume catching on fire.

“If your child comes in contact with a flame or a spark at a bonfire you really want to make sure that that costume is not going to catch fire,” she said.

“Things like glue, paint, if they’re used in costumes, they can make it flammable and even things that seem quite harmless like cotton wool.

“Bin bags are flammable but there are lots of alternatives if you’re making your costume at home in terms of old sheets or old clothes.

“If there’s no CE mark on the costume, you shouldn’t use it and bring it back and get your money back.”