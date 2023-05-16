Paddy Cosgrave calls Senator Malcolm Byrne a ‘gombeen’ over SIPO complaint

It follows a complaint made by Senator Byrne to the Standards in Public Office Commission over a donation made by Cosgrave through the Web Summit to The Ditch news website

Paddy Cosgrave has labelled Malcolm Byrne a “gombeen” after the Fianna Fáil senator complained about a donation made by the Web Summit founder to The Ditch news website.

Cosgrave took to Twitter to declare: “I have prepared a detailed statement regarding @malcolmbyrne’s complaint to SIPO that @wereontheditch is not an independent media outlet.”

The tweet contains the simple message :”Malcolm Byrne is a gombeen” in white letters against a black background.

It follows a complaint made by Senator Byrne to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) over a donation made by Cosgrave through the Web Summit to The Ditch news website.

Senator Byrne has claimed that neither Mr Cosgrave nor Web Summit are registered as corporate donors.

Senator Malcolm Byrne

He references Mr Cosgrave’s interview on RTÉ’s This Week, where Mr Byrne says Mr Cosgrave “admits that the purpose of Web Summit’s donation to The Ditch is a political one and he outlines the agenda of the online platform”.

Mr Cosgrave said in the interview he allocated €1m to The Ditch over five years through his company Web Summit.

Mr Byrne says this is above the allowed threshold of political donations that registered corporate donors can make.

“The donation is far in excess of those permitted under the Acts and the purposes are clearly those outlined under S.22(2),” his complaint reads.

Mr Byrne argues that The Ditch constitutes a “third party” under the relevant laws.

“It is correct in Ireland that we have limits on political funding.

“It is wrong that any wealthy individual seeks to use his wealth or that of his company to seek to influence Irish ­political life through a third party.”

He also references comments made by Mr Cosgrave in the radio interview and includes a timestamp. From the timestamp, Mr Cosgrave said: “The agenda of The Ditch is to investigate and interrogate those in positions of power for wrongdoing and they have done that incredibly successfully.”

When asked if he wants to take down the Government, he says: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – I am the overwhelming beneficiary of their policies that allow me to enjoy incredibly unusual tax privileges as one of the wealthiest people in this country.

“But I think their policies are pernicious and destructive to the interest of most people. So from my total self-interest, I shouldn’t want Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael to change.

“Deep down, I know that how they operate, I think, is wrong and not to the benefit of the majority of people in this ­country. I think doing something about that, funding good investigative journalism that exposes some of that wrongdoing, I think, that is a reasonable and good thing for Web Summit to engage in.”

When contacted for a comment by the Irish Independent, Mr Cosgrave hit out at Fianna Fáil’s “Trump-style attack”.

“Malcolm Byrne should be complaining about the actions and inactions of his fellow Fianna Fáil politicians, not trying to distract from it all with baseless and frankly idiotic complaints,” he said.

“His attempt to silence investigative journalism is a dark day for democracy.”​

Sipo has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for The Ditch said it has been a member of the Press Council since January and if “Malcolm Byrne thinks the council is in the business of welcoming political organisations as members, he should take it up with them”.

They said Mr Byrne should “reflect” on if there is “political ideology” in those who support the State trying to “stamp out reporting they don’t like”.

Last week, Cosgrave accused Tánaiste Micheál Martin of using Dáil privilege to “attack a citizen” and labelled him a “slippery politician”.

Speaking on RTÉ's This Week programme, Mr Cosgrave said the Fianna Fáil leader’s comments were “highly inappropriate” and that it was an attempt to distract from a report about Minister of State Niall Collins.

Mr Cosgrave accused the Tánaiste of trying to limit the reporting of online news website The Ditch.

“In this instance Micheál Martin was given free reign for quite a prolonged period of time to make attacks and insinuations on my reputation,” he said.

“I think that I have done more than almost any other businessperson in this country for Ukraine.

“I’m being accused of being part of some sort of Russian conspiracy to destabilise Ireland, which I think is slightly ridiculous.

“For years I’ve been funding what I see as good journalism in Ireland.”

During a Dáil session on April 27, Mr Martin accused The Ditch of running an “orchestrated” and “organised” campaign against the Government.

“There is a political organisation attacking the Government and wanting to undermine confidence in it,” he said.

"I see how all of this is being organised and set up by people who are very clear in their campaign against me and my party.”

Mr Martin said he did not regard The Ditch as an independent media platform, a claim which has been disputed by the website’s editor.

The Ditch is funded by Mr Cosgrave’s Web Summit and other funders have not been disclosed.

Mr Cosgrave said he expects the Oireachtas Committee on Parliamentary Procedures and Oversight to determine whether Mr Martin should be censured or be asked to retract his comments or apologise.

When asked if he could see why Mr Martin might raise a question about The Ditch’s independence, Mr Cosgrave said: “I can see because he’s a slippery politician, I wouldn’t expect anything less of Micheál Martin.

“I think he’s overstepped the line, he’s usually a little bit more careful in what he says and of course he hasn’t repeated the specific allegations outside of the Dáil because I think the word is weaselly.

“I think the journalism that The Ditch has done is quite incredible.”