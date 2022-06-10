Overseas investment firm with links to fraudster Catriona Carey faces being struck off

A UK company registered in the name of convicted fraudster Catriona Carey is on the verge of being struck off.

The Irish Independent can reveal a notice for compulsory strike-off is pending for MP&P Private Commercial Investments Ltd, a company which lists its activities as “property unit trusts”. Carey will have the option to object, but the company will be dissolved “unless cause is shown to the contrary”. Accounts for MP&P are overdue by 60 days.

No accounts have been filed since it was incorporated nearly two years ago.

A first Gazette notice, which is a public warning that Companies House will strike a company off its register for failure to furnish accounts, is due to be published next week.

Carey is the sole director of MP&P, which is one of multiple businesses registered in her name in England.

It comes as the Central Bank of Ireland issued a warning about another UK-registered company owned by Carey.

It advised that Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd, which is at the centre of multiple fraud allegations, is “not authorised” to provide financial services.

In a statement, the Central Bank said it believes “that Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is holding itself out as a person whose business consists wholly or partly of providing credit directly to a relevant person, but it holds no authorisation from the Central Bank as a retail credit firm”.

“Consumers should be aware that if they deal with a firm that is not authorised, they will not be eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme,” the Central Bank added.

The company’s registered address is Wenlock Road in London – the same address listed for MP&P.

Careysfort was due to be struck off the register last year, but the action was discontinued. Companies House said “cause has been shown why the above company should not be struck off the register and accordingly the registrar is taking no further action” in a notice published on October 11. Once a company has been struck off, it ceases to exist as a legal entity and all trade must be stopped permanently.

Gardaí are investigating multiple complaints against the former Irish hockey player after dozens of people came forward with allegations of fraud regarding Careysfort.

Through this firm, Carey claimed she could help those in financial distress by buying their debt from lenders at a discount and issuing them with a new loan, enabling them to stay in their homes.

She wanted a deposit upfront, asking clients for between 10pc and 30pc of the proposed new loan. But many of the deals never materialised and clients have not had their deposits returned. It is alleged she received up to €500,000 in deposits and spent the money on luxury items, holidays and a €55,000 BMW.

Carey last month received a suspended sentence and was banned from driving for four years after she was convicted of road traffic offences. The 44-year-old admitted to driving with no licence or insurance twice within a month.

In February 2020, she was convicted of fraud after forging a cheque given to her by a hairdresser who had hired Carey as his accountant.

She changed a cheque which had been made out to the collector general, by instead making it payable to her.