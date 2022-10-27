Over two thirds of Irish people claim they have seen a ghost, survey reveals
Over half of the people who saw a ghost said it happened on a dark lonely road, while one driver said the spook appeared to be hitch hiking
Over two thirds of Irish people believe they have seen a ghost, saying spirits have appeared to them on dark roads or in their own homes.
A survey carried out by Ashford Motors this month set out to prove the paranormal, trying to track down the ghosts haunting locals.
Over half of the people who saw a ghost said it happened on a dark lonely road, while one driver said the spook appeared to be hitch hiking.
Others saw the ghost in their back garden, beside them on the couch, peeking out from under the bed or outside their bedroom window.
One respondent insisted they saw the spooky spirit on the Late Late Show.
People revealed the hauntings looked ‘wispy’, ‘shadowy’, ‘almost transparent’ or ‘completely invisible.’
Strangely, 6 per cent of respondents said their ghosts looked kind of like Donald Trump.
People were also asked how they would react if they were being haunted.
15 per cent said they would politely ask the ghost to leave while 12 pc said they would scream their heads off while others said they would hire the ghoul to scare people.
One took a new view and said they would challenge the ghost to the Macarena.
Ashford Motors is setting out in their own ghost busters car to catch the ghost they say is haunting County Wicklow.
Businesswoman turned ghostbuster Nadia Cali says the hunt is hoping to raise funds for the ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ Halloween campaign.
The Wicklow business will be making a donation and hope to encourage other people to do the same through their horror hunting.
#TrickorTreat4SickChildren aims to help purchase life-saving equipment and supports for children who may not be well enough to take part in the Halloween fun.
The campaign hopes people will take part and have fun as they “are doing a wonderful thing for all our little heroes in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.”
