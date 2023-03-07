Over 850,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine discarded after passing expiration date

It comes against a slowdown in the uptake of first and second booster shots, particularly among some younger age groups

Vaccination with Covid-19 jabs can now begin as early as six months of age. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA — © Peter Byrne

More than 850,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been discarded because they ran out of date, new figures reveal.

Between December 2020 and November 30, 2022, 850,102 doses of vaccine expired, a spokesman for the HSE confirmed.

The HSE spent €128.6m on vaccines in 2021 and €4.6m worth of these ended up being donated to poorer countries.

Up to November last year, €141.9m was spent on Covid-19 vaccines, with €19m donated.

Following the first roll-out of the jabs, uptake of boosters in particular has continued at a slower pace.

Recent figures from the Central Statistics Office show that around 56pc of people aged 20 to 59, who had received an initial vaccine, had not received any further dose of the jab in the last 12 months.

Three in 10 people aged 70 to 79, who had received an initial Covid-19 vaccine, received a further dose in the last three months.

Uptake of the first two doses for children aged five to 11 years varies. Rates ranged from just 4pc in Buncrana, Co Donegal to 56pc in Stillorgan, Dublin, with no significant overall change from December 2022.

Second booster rates ranged from a low of 10pc in Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart to a high of 40pc in Rathfarnham-Templeogue. ​

The local electoral area with the highest monthly change over three months in second booster rates was Blackrock in Dublin, at 5pc.

The rate for third boosters ranged from 2pc in Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart to a high of 15pc in Rathfarnham-Templeogue.

Third boosters were only offered to older age groups and the medically vulnerable.

Almost all employees in the education sector received a booster, with 68pc getting the first booster and 29pc availing of further boosters.

More than nine in 10 Irish employees have received a booster. Figures show 72pc received a first booster and 23pc got further boosters.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases of the virus dropped 16pc in the week to February 25 compared to the previous week. The number with Covid-19 in hospital went down to 138 and five deaths were notified.

The number of flu cases dropped to 178, down 27pc on the previous week, while 44 people were hospitalised with flu, a drop of 32pc. So far this winter, 170 flu-related deaths have been reported here.