Over 600,000 families to receive double Child Benefit this week in Budget boost

The €280 payment will be made to parents who have children under the age of 16

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she will announce further details of support payments in the coming weeks. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA — © PA

PICTURE POSED BY A MODEL File photo dated 08/01/22 of a person holding an energy bill. Most of the UK's energy suppliers need to make improvements to meet their obligations to support customers struggling to pay their bills, energy regulator Ofgem has warned. The watchdog said all bar one of the gas and electricity providers need to improve processes and governance to protect customers with payment difficulties. Issue date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. — © PA

Around 638,000 families across the country will receive a double payment of Child Benefit this week.

Families will receive €280 this month instead of the usual €140 payment, as part of Budget 2023.

The measure will cost the taxpayer €170 million and will go to bank accounts from today.

It is the second of eight lump-sum payments which were announced as part of a once-off €1.2bn cost-of-living package alongside Budget 2023.

They include the €400 lump sum fuel allowance payment, the €200 payment for people living alone, the €500 payment for carers, the €500 support for people with disabilities and the €500 payment for those in receipt of the Working Family Payment.

A ‘Christmas bonus’ will also be paid to eligible recipients in December.

“Child Benefit is an extremely important income support that reaches hundreds of thousands of hardworking families,” said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

“As minister, I am deeply conscious of the difficulties families are facing right now in meeting their bills.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she will announce further details of support payments in the coming weeks. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA — © PA

“This double payment is one of eight lump-sum payments that I secured as part of the Budget to help households during this extremely challenging period.”

The double payment will be made to all parents who have children under the age of 16, without a means test.

The Government hopes it will help soften soaring bills and curb high levels of inflation.

There are 170,191 recipients of the benefit in Dublin, 70,822 in Cork, 30,958 in Meath and 32,758 in Galway.

The counties with the lowest number of recipients include Sligo (8,102), Leitrim (4,287) and Carlow (8,333).

Minister Humphreys said last month’s double payment helped 1.4 million pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families.

“Over the course of the next few weeks, I will be announcing the details of further lump-sum payments to support people with their household bills,” she said.

The Government has also promised €600 worth of electricity credits for the coming months, with the first €200 credit expected to come off bills in November.

The Fuel Allowance lump sum of €400 will be paid on November 14 and will benefit 371,000 households.

This is set to rise to over 450,000 households next year after the largest ever expansion of the scheme was agreed in light of the current crisis.

The €200 payment will be made to 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance from November 14.

There will be a €500 cost-of-living payment made to those in receipt of the Working Family Payment.

A €500 disability support grant will also be paid that week – a measure that the disability sector strongly welcomed.