Over 600 people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today with UHL hit hardest

On Sunday, UHL issued a plea to people in the midwest to consider all their treatment options and not to present to the hospital’s emergency department unless they needed to as “they are very busy” and patients could expect “long delays”.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded hospital in September with 1,382 patients on trolleys

There are 612 people on trolleys in hospitals across the Irish healthcare system this morning - the most since March 23 of this year, figures from the INMO show.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is the most overcrowded hospital in the country once again with 86 people on trolleys while Cork University Hospital is also struggling with numbers, as 71 people are waiting for a bed.

Dr Damien Ryan, a UHL consultant in emergency medicine, issued a statement through the UL hospital group on Monday, saying: “We strongly urge people who have minor symptoms or injuries to consider attending their GP first, or an out-of-hours service like Shannondoc.

“We also have injury units in Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s. They are well set up to deal with breaks, sprains, burns etc,” Dr Ryan said.

Hospitals in the west of the country were also experiencing more overcrowding than usual on Monday with Sligo (43) and UHG (33) also busier than usual. Naas General Hospital also had 34 people waiting for a bed on Monday morning.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 33 people on trolleys while St James’s is currently the most overcrowded hospital in Dublin with 35 people waiting for beds.

This comes as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has doubled in the past six weeks from around 230 to 472 as of 8am this morning.

The number of people in ICU with the virus is remaining relatively low at 18, but has risen from as low as eight in the past two weeks.