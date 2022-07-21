Over 60 new speed camera zones to become operational as road deaths soar

61 zones will become operational from 6am on Tuesday 26 July, bringing the total number of safety camera zones nationwide to 1,373.

61 zones will become operational from 6am on Tuesday, July 26, bringing the total number of safety camera zones nationwide to 1,373.

The camera operate in areas where there is a history of speed-related crashes, which are known as speed enforcement zones, and can include school safety zones, community engagement request zones and road works safety zones.

The primary purpose of safety cameras is to reduce speed-related collisions and injuries, and to save lives.

New locations were selected following an analysis of collated Garda data acquired from fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions and from further consideration given to locations of concern highlighted by local communities through local Garda Community engagement.

The new zones are spread across 23 counties, with 49pc of cameras operating on regional routes, 31pc on national routes, and 20pc on other routes such as motorways and local roads.

With 89 road deaths in Ireland to date in 2022, gardaí hope that the new cameras will lead to a dramatic reduction in terms of risk and a huge increase in terms of road safety.

The safety cameras have proved successful since they were introduced in 2010 as road deaths have decreased from 415 in 2000 to 137 in 2021.

Additionally, more than 2.2m speeding tickets have been issued by gardaí since the introduction of safety cameras.

Speaking about the new safety camera zones on Thursday, Superintendent Thomas Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: “GoSafe vans operate in areas that have a speed-related collision history where fatal, serious injury and minor injury collisions occur.

“In addition, locations which have been highlighted by members of the community as being areas of concern, have been included in the new zones. By identifying and targeting these high-risk areas, the aim is to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions.

“Our priority is to ensure that the vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed.

“The deployment of safety cameras has been proven to save lives. I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer for all. You can do this by being a Lifesaver #Slowdown”