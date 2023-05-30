Over 4,700 renters in Ireland issued with notices to quit in first three months of year

Opposition politicians warned the Government in March that there will be a “tsunami of homelessness” if the eviction ban is not extended.

A further 4,753 notices to quit (NTQs) were issued in the first three months of the year, as the number of landlords evicting tenants so they can sell their properties continues to rise.

These notices to quit were served during the eviction ban, which came into place last November and ended on April 1 of this year.

Around 9,000 notices were served during the last six months alone, the data from the Residential Tenancies Board shows.

A total of 2,631 notices were issued to renters whose landlord said they intended on selling the property, an increase of over 100 in comparison to the previous three months.

Landlords selling is still the main reason for evictions, with it being the reason listed for 55pc of notices.

A total of 885 notices were served due to breach of tenant obligations and in 861 cases, the landlord’s family wanted to move back into the property.

Hard-hitting video urges government to retain eviction ban

Opposition politicians warned the Government in March that there will be a “tsunami of homelessness” if the eviction ban is not extended.

Mary Lou McDonald challenged the Taoiseach on the Government's housing policy in the Dáil today as she warned that hundreds more families are at risk of becoming homeless over the summer.

The Sinn Féin leader recounted the lived experiences of some of the individuals currently without a home, including a nurse in Bray forced to live in her car.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald

Figures published last week showed that the number of people in emergency accommodation in Ireland reached a new record high at 12,259.

The overall figure included 3,594 children across a total of 1,733 families.

Leo Varadkar insisted the coalition was working "tomorrow, yesterday and every day" to address the situation and provide more affordable and social homes in the state.

He also rejected Ms McDonald's criticism of the Government's decision to end the temporary ban on no-fault evictions, arguing such prohibitions do not help to bring down homeless figures.

The Sinn Féin leader focused her Dáil questions today on the housing situation.

"The Government decided to end the eviction ban without a safety net in place to protect renters," she said.

"You were warned time and again that this was a bad decision. But, despite this, you went ahead with it. You rejected Sinn Féin's plan to extend the eviction ban and to put in place protections for renters. And the really sad reality now is that, despite how shocking the current figures are, we're not even at the peak yet.

"There is now a real risk that hundreds more children and their families will add to these heart-breaking figures in the course of this summer."

In response, Mr Varadkar insisted the Government was making progress, highlighting that more social housing was built last year than any year since 1975.

"But we have a long way to go before we make up for the deficit that built up over the years," he said.

"In terms of the eviction ban, as I said before, two eviction bans have been imposed on a temporary basis, both happened while I was in government, I certainly have no ideological objection to doing it. I have done it twice.

"The problem is it doesn't work. And, as we saw from the most recent eviction ban, the number of people in emergency accommodation continued to rise pretty much every month when it was in place.

"And all it does is make the problem worse in the medium and long term.

"I can see the attraction of it as a short-term policy, but we know from experience now from the two eviction bans that happened that it makes the problem worse in the medium to long term. And that's why it isn't a wise policy."

Focus Ireland Director of Advocacy Mike Allen described the latest figures, showing a rise in the number of landlords issuing notices to quit to tenants, as “highly worrying”.

He said: “Since July 2022, when rules around NOTs (notices of termination) changed, over 13,800 NOTs have been served to tenants. Nearly 8,000 households who have received an eviction notice since then because their landlord intends on selling the property.

"The safety net of the tenant-in-situ scheme introduced at the end of the eviction ban, and the Government’s target of purchasing 1,500 properties with the tenant in the property this year, will likely not come close to the real need of the number of households losing their homes because their landlords choosing to sell unless changes are made now.

He added: “Of course, not all households facing eviction will qualify for the tenant-in-situ scheme but clearly this scheme needs to be ramped up and local authorities should be provided with the capacity and resources to purchase as many of these properties as possible.

"These families and individuals who are already receiving state supports to rent their homes need to be protected and are at high risk of homelessness if these properties are not sold while they remain in place.”