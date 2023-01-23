Over €20k raised for family of ‘aspiring’ young doctor who died in Mayo drowning incident

The 30-year-old died on Friday night after her car entered the Castlebar River.

More than €20,000 to repatriate the remains of a young Pakistani doctor who drowned in Co Mayo over the weekend.

Dr Farah Ahmed was originally from Karachi, Pakistan but had been working as an orthopaedic registrar at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

The 30-year-old died on Friday night after her car entered the Castlebar River.

Gardaí believe that Dr Farah had been reversing her car when it slipped into the water at Hoban’s Carpark in Castlebar shortly before midnight.

Emergency services recovered the doctor from the partially submerged car but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page in Dr Farah’s memory was set up on Sunday by her colleague, Dr Adeel Ali Tahir, on behalf of Ireland’s medical community.

Some 435 patrons have donated €20,740 to the fundraiser, which has a goal of €25,000, to date.

Dr Tahir said that the funds raised will go towards Dr Farah's funeral, burial, will also be used to “help her family back home financially”.

He described his colleague as a “professional, intelligent, friendly, helpful, bright, and aspiring young doctor who had her full career ahead of her”.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to Dr Ahmed’s death, with a spokesperson urging anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”