Over €20k raised for family of ‘aspiring’ young doctor who died in Mayo drowning incident
The 30-year-old died on Friday night after her car entered the Castlebar River.
More than €20,000 to repatriate the remains of a young Pakistani doctor who drowned in Co Mayo over the weekend.
Dr Farah Ahmed was originally from Karachi, Pakistan but had been working as an orthopaedic registrar at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.
The 30-year-old died on Friday night after her car entered the Castlebar River.
Gardaí believe that Dr Farah had been reversing her car when it slipped into the water at Hoban’s Carpark in Castlebar shortly before midnight.
Emergency services recovered the doctor from the partially submerged car but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A GoFundMe page in Dr Farah’s memory was set up on Sunday by her colleague, Dr Adeel Ali Tahir, on behalf of Ireland’s medical community.
Some 435 patrons have donated €20,740 to the fundraiser, which has a goal of €25,000, to date.
Dr Tahir said that the funds raised will go towards Dr Farah's funeral, burial, will also be used to “help her family back home financially”.
He described his colleague as a “professional, intelligent, friendly, helpful, bright, and aspiring young doctor who had her full career ahead of her”.
Those who wish to contribute to the fundraiser for Dr Ahmed can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page here.
Read more
Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to Dr Ahmed’s death, with a spokesperson urging anyone who may have any information to come forward.
“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Suspect in fatal assault of Matthew Healy (89) previously involved in crime that terrorised OAP
breeding disgrace | Wealthy Cork heiress exposed as owner of puppy farm ordered to close over shocking conditions
'Traumatic' | RTÉ’s Emer O’Neill subjected to ‘nonstop’ online abuse since Tommy Tiernan callout
re-una-ion | David Haye shares video with Una Healy after breaking silence on ‘throuple’ relationship
'distress' | ‘Horrific' donkey video proves many are unaware of animal cruelty, says DSPCA
Anonymous call | Missing Amy Fitzpatrick’s aunt calls for murder probe after burial site tip-off
'WEE ANGEL' | Friend of murdered Natalie McNally’s hopes newly-released photos will haunt killer
'can't hide' | Charlie Bird admits he is ‘crying non-stop’ in emotional health update
Sinister | Killer dad Sanjeev Chada caught on CCTV ‘buying sweets’ with sons hours before he murdered them
Video shows Una Healy enjoying night out at boxing fight with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours