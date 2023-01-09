Over £12k raised for three Belfast children left orphaned after mum’s sudden death

Suzanne Beattie McMurray’s kids, aged 14, 10 and seven, also lost their father last year

An online fundraising page has been set up to help secure the futures of three young children who were left orphaned last week following’s their mother’s sudden death.

Suzanne Beattie McMurray’s kids, aged 14, 10 and seven, also lost their father last year.

The 43-year-old Belfast woman’s friend, Kathryn Wilson, started a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for her late friend’s grieving family.

Over £12,000 has been raised on the community fundraising link at the time of writing.

The online page reads: "Unfortunately Suzanne passed away suddenly yesterday and I have opened this page to raise fund for Suzanne's children for their future.

"Anyone who knew Suzanne knew how much these children meant to her after everything they had been through in the last few years.

"There are no words for what happened and we are all just numb with pain. Suzanne was a shining star for so many and loved harder than most. The world will not be the same without her.

"These three kids have been left orphaned as their dad sadly passed away last year. Our hearts are broken."

Kathryn has also asked everyone who knew Suzanne to send her any photos they have of her to make each of the children a photo album with as many pictures from their mother’s life as possible.

Another friend of Suzanne’s posted to Facebook: “I know financially times are extremely difficult for most but if you could help by donating, Kathryn is raising some money for the children and their future.”

