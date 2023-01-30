Over €10k raised to support family of Dublin man killed in tragic Texas car crash

Dubliner David Bermingham was killed in a car crash in Texas earlier this month.

Over €10k has been raised to support the family of a Dublin man who was killed in a car crash in the US earlier this month.

David Bermingham was involved in a “tragic car accident” in Dallas, Texas on January 22, with pals now rallying to raise enough funds to “help alleviate the financial burden for David’s family,” organiser Veronica Salazar said.

Taking to GoFundMe, Veronica paid tribute to the Dubliner, writing: “David was loved by so many and lived life light-heartedly with an easy smile and a loving spirit. No words can express how much he will be missed by all that know and love him.

"Especially his parents, Cathy and Gerard, as David was their only son.

“During this time, we want to help alleviate the stress of any financial burden for David's family. We will have a memorial for David on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Dallas, TX. Then David will make his final rest in his home country of Ireland.

“We truly appreciate any support during this heavy time,” she said.

Almost $15k has been raised so far, with Veronica thanking all those who have donated and “helped us lessen a burden for an amazing, kind and loving family that doesn't deserve any of this.”

The fundraiser has already surpassed the initial target of $10,000.

Tributes continue to pour in for David – who was originally from the Navan Road in Dublin – following his memorial in Texas.

A dedicated sports fan and athlete, he was a Black Belt in Taekwondo and played many years of competitive tennis.

"David was known for his generous heart, zest for life, and love for his Irish roots,” his obituary reads.

"He grew a passion for fitness and strength training, becoming an avid gym goer for years. David also loved to sing, grill, and grew a great love for Mexican culture, and the Dallas Cowboys as well.

"David was extremely kind-hearted and loyal to the people around him. He was selfless and gave his all to all that he did.

"David was a family man and considered his father his best friend.”

He is survived by his wife Sara and parents Cathy and Ger.

In a death notice, he is described as a “cherished son” who is “sadly missed by his heartbroken Mam and Dad, extended family and friends.”

"There are just no words to say how sorry we are about David,” one mourner wrote.

The Dubliner was described as “a lovely lad” and “exceptional young man” who was “great to be around.”

"So very sorry for or your loss,” another added. “Wish there was something we could say to ease your pain. Dave was a great fella who was loved by all.”

The GoFundMe in aid of David and his family can be found here.