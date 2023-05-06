Over 100,000 people walk from ‘Darkness Into Light’ for suicide prevention charity Pieta

Pictured at the event in the Phoenix Park, Dublin were Charlie Bird and Stephanie Manahan, Chief Executive Officer, Pieta. Photo: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Participants pictured at the event in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Donations can be made online at www.darknessintolight.ie. Photo: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Pictured at the event in Killarney is Antonina Paprocki. Donations can be made online at www.darknessintolight.ie. Photo:©INPHO — © ©INPHO/

An estimated 100,000 people nationwide walked from ‘darkness into light’ this morning in aid of the suicide prevention charity Pieta.

The annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser and awareness initiative began at daybreak, approximately 4.15am, at 200 locations across Ireland and overseas.

The largest individual event was held at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, where some 10,000 participants, sporting the distinctive bright yellow Pieta t-shirts, walked, ran and wheeled together around a 5km route.

Since it’s inception, in 2009 when roughly 400 people took part, the charity initiative has grown significantly, with events being held today across four continents and10 countries.

The annual initiative is expected to raise millions again this year and Pieta CEO Stephanie Manahan said it has become a “phenomenon”.

“It is just amazing to walk amongst thousands and thousands of people to and to know that all across Ireland there were people getting up this morning, in the middle of the night, to walk in community and solidarity with people who have been affected by suicide and self-harm. It is a phenomenon I have to say, it is a special event and it is incredible to see people walking together, having conversations quietly or others who just take time to reflect and to think and to walk in sort of silent harmony with one another. It’s really, really special,” she said.

Ms Manahan was joined at the event in the Pheonix Park this morning but former RTÉ Broadcaster Charlie Bird. Last year, Mr Bird’s Climb With Charlie initiative raised over €3 million euro for Pieta.

Ms Manahan said Darkness Into Light would not be possible without the help from its “amazing volunteers”.

“It’s just been incredible to meet people who are passionate about what we do and at that grassroots really believe in Pieta and believe that it’s so important that there are services like Pieta free, accessible, and available when they are required – up and down the country,” she added.

Electric Ireland is Darkness Into Light’s title sponsor again this year. The company’s Executive Director, Pat Fenlon, was at the event in Ringsend this morning.

"I’ve always found it’s a really powerful event, really strong feelings. It’s very peaceful but you can see how powerful it is for people to take part in it. You have a mixture of people who maybe have been directly impacted and some people who maybe have been indirectly. Other people are just coming out with good will and to support what’s a really positive event to support people who went through a difficult time,” he said.