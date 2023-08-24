Over 100 pubs closed in Ireland last year, new research shows

An average of 114 pubs a year are closing their doors across the country every year.

There has been a startling decline in the number of rural pubs staying open since the covid pandemic – an average of 114 pubs a year are closing across the country in general - but this rises to 152 per year since 2019.

Rural communities are disproportionately impacted, new research has found.

The ‘Drinks Industry Group Ireland’ analysis released this week, shows a 22.5% decline in the number of pubs open in Ireland since 2005 – this represents the closure of 1,937 small and family-run Irish businesses.

“We must create a sustainable operating environment for the sector and particularly those in more rural parts of the country who are being disproportionately impacted by Government policy,” said Kathryn D’Arcy, Chair of DIGI.

Over 450 pubs have closed in the period since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic with the greatest decreases seen outside of Dublin.

Analysis established that the rate of closures has accelerated in the aftermath of Covid-19, with 349 pubs closing in 2020 and 2021.

Although all 26 counties experienced a decline in the number of pubs open during the 2005 to 2022 period, the lowest decrease was in Dublin at 3.4%.

The largest decrease was seen in Limerick with 32% fewer pubs in the county since 2005.

Roscommon (30.3%), Cork (29.9%), and Laois (29.9%) saw the next largest decreases, with a further eight counties all showing the closure of more than a quarter (25%) in the number of pubs:

Offaly (28.7%), Leitrim (28.6%), Tipperary (28.6%), Mayo (27.8%), Longford (26.5%), Donegal (26.3%), Clare (25.7%), and Waterford (25.4%).

Ms D’Arcy highlighted the costs which are crippling the drinks industry.

“The analysis in this report paints a stark picture of a sector that is fighting against continued decline due to a number of significant external pressures – many of which are outside of our control,” she said.

‘’Ireland’s excise on spirits is the third highest in Europe, our excise on wine is the highest in Europe and our excise on beer is the second highest in Europe.

"We have some of the highest excise duties in the world and the second highest in Europe overall, despite the industry being at the heart of Ireland’s tourism sector and its international reputation as a vibrant destination.

‘’The majority of the almost 2,000 pubs cited in the report which have closed represent the closure of a small or family-run business, the loss of a livelihood and the disappearance of a high-street landmark.

“DIGI are calling on Government to deliver a reduction in Ireland’s extremely high excise duties which would make an immediate, positive difference to the hundreds of small businesses in our sector struggling to stay open,” she added.

Commenting on DIGI’s report, Economist and Associate Professor Emeritus, DCU’s Anthony Foley notes that:

“There are many reasons for the decline in the number of public houses in Ireland, economic and social. The cause and impact of these closures requires full consideration given the knock-on impact it has on the fabric of local communities as social outlets.

“The loss of hundreds of these local businesses, employers, purchasers and community hubs has repercussions, particularly in more rural communities across the country.

“The Irish pub is a significant component of the tourism infrastructure and the tourism experience which is based on hospitality and service provision. There are now 1,937 less locations for visitors to find and benefit from services such as food and entertainment.

“If we are to challenge this trend, we must look at factors which influence the viability of these businesses, particularly those costs over which the government has direct control. Excise duty is one such cost. Addressing the excessively high excise duty in Ireland compared to other countries would have a positive effect on the viability of small pubs,” Mr Foley said.