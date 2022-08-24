Over 100 gardaí currently suspended due to ‘allegations of malpractice’

One garda has been suspended for between eight and 10 years.

More than 100 gardaí are currently suspended from duty due to “allegations of malpractice”.

A whopping 112 gardaí are prevented from working at present, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.

They have been suspended due to allegations of wrongdoing.

Three officers have been suspended for over six years while 61 have been suspended for less than 2 years.

One garda has been suspended for between eight and 10 years.

And 51 gardaí have been preventing from working for over two years - including 10 for more than four years.

Barry Ward, criminal barrister and Fine Gael Senator, told Newstalk: “In An Garda Síochána it's understandable that a suspension, in the context of maybe a criminal charge, is something that happens.

“However, both the Garda and the public at large is entitled for a fairly swift resolution to those matters.

“So it's highly undesirable for everybody involved that there would be long-term suspensions... where Gardaí are suspended for long periods of time".

It comes after disgraced former garda Paul Moody was arrested over allegations of historical sexual abuse last month.

Moody, who was jailed at the end of July for a campaign of coercive control against his ex-partner, was taken into garda custody and questioned by detectives after a statement of complaint was made against him relating to alleged incidents of “serious and sustained” sexual abuse over a number of years.

It is understood detectives are finalising a report for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The state prosecutor will then decide whether the 42-year-old former garda is to face more criminal charges.

His arrest took place ahead of Moody being jailed late last month for coercive control.

On July 26, he was sent to prison for three years and three months for a four-year campaign of harassment using threats, assaults and coercive control against his cancer-stricken ex-partner.

The abuse came to light when he voluntarily handed in his mobile phone to gardaí after making a false allegation against one of her relatives.

In her victim impact statement, the former garda’s victim said Moody told her the only reason he had visited her while she was ill in hospital was to “watch you bleed to death”.

The court heard Moody sent the woman more than 30,000 messages over the four years; in one 14-hour period in July 2018, he sent her 652 messages — one message every 90 seconds.

Moody, of St Raphael’s Manor, Celbridge, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of coercive control in relation to the woman on dates between January 1, 2019, and November 30, 2020. The law for the offence came into effect in January 2019.