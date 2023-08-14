‘Out of touch’ Gardaí slammed after three recruits dismissed for having tattoos

Three trainees were sent home from the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary after arriving for induction two weeks ago

The Garda Representative Association has called for a review into An Garda Síochána’s “conservative” uniform policy after three recruits were dismissed from the Garda College for having tattoos.

The three trainees were sent home from the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary after arriving for induction two weeks ago as part of a group of 175 recruits, The Journal reports.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a “number of Garda recruits have had their positions deferred pending their compliance with the Uniform and Dress Code within An Garda Síochána”.

“An Garda Síochána Uniform and Dress Code is published on the Garda website and details provided in the Recruitment Candidate Information Booklet,” they added.

The garda uniform and dress code doesn't permit face tattoos or tattoos “visible above the collar" while all other tattoos must be covered at all times “while on duty, whether in uniform or plain clothes.”

The three trainees have reportedly been asked to remove the tattoos if they wish to return to the Garda College.

Brendan O’Connor, president of the Garda Representative Association, said that the controversial decision is an “ultra-conservative view of something that is very much the norm”.

“There is a set of guidelines there and whether they adhere to them or not, I’m not exactly sure,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“We’re talking here, in relation to one case, small and discreet tattoos behind the ear of a star so it certainly can be concealed with makeup, if it is the case that it has to be concealed.

“It does seem that perhaps this policy is slightly out of step and is robbing the organisation of three people with the potential to be excellent guards”.

O’Connor said that the "judgmental” approach didn’t make any sense in modern society.

“We’re in a recruitment and retention crisis, it’s hard to get people processed through the recruitment and selection procedure.

“We get them into Templemore, and then they have to leave because of something that does seem to be slightly judgmental in its approach.

“We’re looking to broaden the scope of our recruits, so why are we shutting off this, it doesn’t really make any sense”.

He continued: “We’re talking about discreet, non-offensive (tattoos). Body art is part of the modern culture and it shouldn’t exclude someone from becoming a guard”.

And while he acknowledges that policies must be implemented, O’Connor called for uniform codes that are “more agile and more reflective of the wider social values of our very modern, tolerant and inclusive society”.

“Times change, values change, so maybe this is a little bit conservative.

“It would seem that at a time when An Garda Síochána is saying we need to reach out beyond where we traditionally have looked for recruits, and we need to be more imaginative and more inclusive and more diverse.

“That someone who chooses to have something which is a very socially acceptable thing would be excluded from the training programme does seem to raise some questions.”