Organiser of Forever Young Music Festival ‘heartbroken’ as weather forces fans to turn back

The 1980s-themed festival was declared a no-go today by organisers forced to cancel tickets on Saturday for anyone still travelling to rain-soaked muddy site

The emotional organiser of the Forever Young Music Festival has said she is “heartbroken” as fans revealed how “six inches of pure water and muck” had devastated the rain-blasted site.

Dr Sharon Alston took to Facebook to offer an apology to the thousands of fans due to attend the second day of the 80’s music event at Palmerstown House Estate in Co Kildare who were told to stay away for safety reasons.

Sharon said she was “heartbroken for you all” and stressed that they had put this event together “to give you the best weekend ever, but we have to keep our customers safe”.

Music fans were left disappointed by the dismal weather

As a result, “all Saturday and weekend no camping ticket holders cannot come to the site today, we are so sorry,” she wrote.

“Tickets will be valid for tomorrow, weather permitting, we will keep you posted.

If you are already on site in camping you are not affected. So sorry.”

She then addressed fans directly by saying: “I can’t tell you hard it is to tell you this. But unfortunately, for safety reasons, today all day visitors won't be able to come to the site of Forever Young.

“We’ve all worked through the night trying to make the site as safe as possible for all of our customers but the site simply can't take a huge amount of day visitors arriving.

“And therefore the agencies and the safety committee have made decision that all day tickets have to be postponed till tomorrow.

“We know it's absolutely gutting for you, believe me, it's gutting for us.

“Nobody wanted this,” she added. “The weather's been against us, we've done everything in our power to try and make it happen and to keep everyone safe which is our number one priority.

“Day visitors are not allowed onto the site today. All tickets are valid, Saturday tickets will be valid tomorrow and (for) all queries we will put a plan out to respond to you in due course.

“Watch our social media feeds for updates and we will, of course, do everything we can to look after you, we always do. But this is totally out of our out of our hands I’m afraid.”

One fan said yesterday they were: “Down here in a campervan and dreading the thoughts of trying to get out on Monday because the road in was like a swamp yesterday and believe me the rain is far worse today. Saw campers packing up and leaving it's that bad weather wise.”

Another added: “I am here since yesterday and it’s 6 inches of pure water and muck, impossible to get around & the wind last night caused havoc with campers and raining solid since 5am.”

Revellers heading to the live music event that is on over three days from July 14 to 16 at the Palmerstown House Estate in Co Kildare, had earlier been warned to be prepared for a wet start to the weekend.

Yesterday Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the country with spells of heavy rain expected.

The public was urged to remember this weather can bring with it localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning for counties in Leinster, Munster, and Connacht as well as Monaghan and Cavan remained in place up to 7pm last night.

The festival got off to a tricky start with a message posted yesterday apologising for “all the problems”.

“There’s been a huge amount of issues created by the weather. We’re really sorry, we are putting it right,” the message posted yesterday reads.

“There were some issues with people being sent the wrong way but this has now been sorted. Toilets had to be moved because they got flooded out they will be reinstated in standard camping as soon as possible. We are really sorry, we are trying our best to keep the event going during such dire weather conditions.

“It very nearly got cancelled, but we are doing everything possible to bring you this great weekend but it’s with huge challenges all round so please bear with us when you get here. Thank you so much for your patience.”

There was a wave of disappointment from fans who were already on their way to the festival today.

One said: “The main weather page did forecast this bad weather. I suppose to be fair the organisers hoped it wouldn’t be as bad. It’s giving heavy rain all day today so I’d imagine the conditions will be worse tomorrow.

Another added: “Devastated...booked this instead of Rewind...Was looking forward to it. Bought VIP passes..Am in a hotel all at a cost with friends. Was really looking forward to it. Flown over from UK too.”

Many others were supportive while others described conditions at the site.

“Oh Sharon, I feel for you!” one person wrote. “You can't control the weather, sadly, and you have to do what's right for everyone. Anyone who says anything negative about the organisation has no idea how much work you have put into this and how much it means to you. Hopefully tomorrow will be a better day.”

“Completely understand, it’s horrendous conditions here people and it’s not Forever Young Festival fault,” another added. “The weather has destroyed the place. It’s sad to see but I must say very well done to the team for doing their very best for all of us on-site