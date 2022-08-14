Orange forest fire, thunderstorm and high temperature alerts issued ahead of 30C heat

Yesterday saw scorching heat across the country, with the highest temperature of 30.7C once again recorded at Oak Park in Co Carlow.

Ireland’s mini-heatwave is set to continue today, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 30 degrees, however, a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is also in effect from 3pm today until 3am on Monday.

The UK Met Office have issued a similar alert for all of Northern Ireland from 9am this morning until midnight.

A spokesperson said: “While some places stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop on Sunday, potentially bringing disruption in places.”

A high temperature warning is also in place today for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Galway, Roscommon as the national forecaster revealed it will be “very warm” again today.

High temperatures and thunderstorms expected today.

They said: “Warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally remaining above 15 degrees. Temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.”

The alert came into effect just after 5am on Sunday and will last until 6am on Monday.

The recent high temperatures and lack of rain have put pressure on water schemes nationwide. Irish Water has warned that measures have been taken at 37 of its 750 water supplies across the country “to ensure taps keep flowing” amid increased demand.

In most cases, there is still no impact on customers but there are a small number of locations where overnight restrictions are in place.

Here are today's highest air temperatures from across the Met Éireann network. With the widespread sunny & hot weather, some stations climbed above 30°C once more 🥵☀️



Similar temperatures expected tomorrow, but thunderstorms too! ☀️⛈️



More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/LySrJmKOlE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 13, 2022

These include parts of West Cork, Kerry and Galway. Meanwhile, night time restrictions are also in place at the Carrigart and Lough Mourne water schemes in Co Donegal, with several townlands impacted as a result.

In addition to areas where there are active interventions taking place there are over 60 supplies around the country that are being closely monitored by Irish Water to ensure that normal supply is maintained for the rest of the summer and into autumn.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture’s Orange Forest Fire Warning, issued in response to “weather patterns and expected level of risk”, also remains in effect until noon on Tuesday.

We have an Orange Fire Warning in place for another few days.



The video below is terrifying. Well done to all involved for their quick thinking to minimise damage.



With fields a hive of activity, please keep an eye out for your neighbours. Early intervention is crucial. https://t.co/b9Ix0Qzgp6 — Charlie McConalogue (@McConalogue) August 13, 2022 ​

Met Éireann said this morning will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine. It will be another hot day, especially in Munster and south Leinster, with temperatures generally reaching between 24 to 30 degrees.

It will be cooler in the northwest, and in some other coastal areas where coastal fog may linger and in some spots sea breezes will develop.

A few isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms may develop throughout the day and they will gradually increase and become more widespread throughout the late afternoon and evening.

The forecaster said the “most intense slow-moving deluges” will cause some spot flooding, intense lightning, and a slight chance of hail.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and at times merge into longer spells of rain, with local downpours and spot flooding possible. It will remain warm and humid with temperatures dropping to between 11 and 13 degrees in Ulster and north Connacht, while staying above 14 to 17 degrees elsewhere.

Met Éireann said scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the southern half of the country tomorrow. The rain will become intense throughout the afternoon with an enhanced risk of flooding.

It will be fresher, but drier further north with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells. Highest temperatures will return to closer to average, and range from 14 to 16 degrees in the north and northwest to between 17C and 23 degrees elsewhere.

On Monday night, showers will gradually die out in the south to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees. It will remain warmest near the east coast.

The forecaster said Tuesday will be cooler and cloudier with scattered light showers and highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest in the south.

The showers will die out early on Tuesday evening, leaving a dry night with a mix of cloud, clear spells and lowest temperatures of eight to 13 degrees.

Wednesday will be a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells in the morning and widespread hazy sunshine developing in the afternoon. Met Éireann said highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees are expected, with the warmest conditions along the south coast.

Wednesday night will see clear spells early on, but cloud will increase from the west with rain spreading into Atlantic coastal counties towards morning. Lowest temperatures will range from eight to 14 degrees, mildest in the west.

On Thursday a band of rain, which may turn heavy at times, will cross the country through the morning, followed by scattered showers throughout the afternoon. The rain will clear and give way to more widespread sunny spells in the west through the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees are expected, warmest in Munster.

"While confidence is still quite low towards next weekend, current indications suggest it will turn milder and more settled for a time,” Met Éireann said.