One person injured after bus blocks Foyle Street in Derry

‘The area has now reopened to traffic’

Niamh CampbellBelfast Telegraph

One person has sustained non-serious injuries after a bus became jammed at the pedestrian entrance to the Foyle Street bus depot in Derry.

Traffic came to a standstill on the busy road on Tuesday morning, with the Feda O'Donnell coach blocking the whole street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision involving two buses in the Foyle Street area of Derry shortly before 10am today, Tuesday 20th December.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“One person sustained injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time.

“The area has now reopened to traffic.”

Feda O’Donnell Coaches has been approached for comment.


