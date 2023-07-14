One person critical in hospital after truck collides with pedestrian in Wexford

The collision happened half of a mile north of Oylegate

Gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses after a truck collided with a pedestrian this morning in Wexford, leaving one person in critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious incident on the N11 at Oylegate, Co. Wexford which occurred this morning at approximately 8.45am

The collision, which involved a pedestrian and a truck, happened half of a mile north of Oylegate.

A statement from Gardaí this afternoon said: “The male pedestrian, aged in his mid 30s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene and taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The male truck driver, aged in his late 60s and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

“The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has now reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Oylegate on the N11, between 8.30am and 9am, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”