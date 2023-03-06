One man dead and one seriously injured in Co Louth house fire
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a house fire in Co Louth this morning.
Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene in Termonfeckin.
Gardaí assisted the fire service in the removal of the man from the property.
Aged in his late 80s, the man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
A second man, aged in his late 50s, was taken also to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
Gardaí said that a technical examination of the scene will be conducted once it is made safe by fire services.
The alarm was raised around 2am and multiple units of the fire service from Drogheda attended the scene.
It is understood that the man who died was rescued by the fire service from the first floor of the house.
