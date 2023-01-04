One lucky winner scoops €11million Lotto jackpot
Before tonight, the jackpot had not been won since October and it had rolled over to €11,106,438
One lucky winner has claimed the top prize in this evening’s National Lottery and is now more than €11 million richer.
It is not yet known where the lucky ticket was sold, but the winner has three months to claim the prize.
Tonight’s winning numbers were 18, 29, 36, 38, 40, 43, and the bonus number was 30.
There were 32 Lotto jackpot winners in 2022, and the last top prize winning ticket was sold in Canavan’s Londis in Inch, Co Wexford, with lucky player claiming over €2 million.
It comes as a National Lottery ticketholder in Co Cork began the new year with a great start by becoming Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1m in the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw.
They scooped the top prize with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 219908. The ticket was sold in the Tesco supermarket in Mahon Shopping Centre.
Five other players in Carlow, Dublin (3) and Kilkenny are sure to be celebrating today after they won the other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the Millionaire Raffle New Year’s Eve draw.
