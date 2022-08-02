Omagh pensioner who died following Co Tyrone crash named locally as Kevin McCrory

The 77-year-old passed away in hospital on Sunday

Kevin McCrory from Omagh died on Sunday following a crash in Sion Mills last month.

A pensioner who died following a road traffic collision in Sion Mills last week has been named as Kevin McCrory.

The 77-year-old, who was from Omagh, passed away in hospital on Sunday.

He had been injured in a two-vehicle crash on Melmount Road five days earlier.

The father-of-three was the driver of a white Vauxhall van which collided with a Volvo lorry at around 1.50pm last Tuesday.

A funeral notice reveals Mr McCrory passed away in the arms of his daughters at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

It says he was a “loving and devoted husband” of Ann and “proud wee Daddy” of Valerie, Lynda and Emma.

“Adored Granda Kev of Lauren, Sophie, Rebecca, Ellie, Finn, Dara and Fiadh,” the notice adds.

“Much loved brother of Colette, Carmel, Joan, Gaye and Brian.

“Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

“Will be forever missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother and many friends.

“Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.”

The limousine company where the deceased used to work paid tribute to its former drivers.

"Everyone at Glendale Limousines is saddened by the news of the passing of Kevin McCrory,” a Facebook post read.

“Kevin was part of the Glendale family as one our past drivers and he will sorely missed by everyone, may he rest in peace.”

The PSNI is appealing for information.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, 26th July on Melmount Road, or has dashcam footage, to get in touch,” a spokesperson said.

“The collision involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.

“The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 953 of 26/07/22.”