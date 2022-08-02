Omagh pensioner who died following Co Tyrone crash named locally as Kevin McCrory
A pensioner who died following a road traffic collision in Sion Mills last week has been named as Kevin McCrory.
The 77-year-old, who was from Omagh, passed away in hospital on Sunday.
He had been injured in a two-vehicle crash on Melmount Road five days earlier.
The father-of-three was the driver of a white Vauxhall van which collided with a Volvo lorry at around 1.50pm last Tuesday.
A funeral notice reveals Mr McCrory passed away in the arms of his daughters at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
It says he was a “loving and devoted husband” of Ann and “proud wee Daddy” of Valerie, Lynda and Emma.
“Adored Granda Kev of Lauren, Sophie, Rebecca, Ellie, Finn, Dara and Fiadh,” the notice adds.
“Much loved brother of Colette, Carmel, Joan, Gaye and Brian.
“Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.
“Will be forever missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother and many friends.
“Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.”
The limousine company where the deceased used to work paid tribute to its former drivers.
"Everyone at Glendale Limousines is saddened by the news of the passing of Kevin McCrory,” a Facebook post read.
“Kevin was part of the Glendale family as one our past drivers and he will sorely missed by everyone, may he rest in peace.”
The PSNI is appealing for information.
“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, 26th July on Melmount Road, or has dashcam footage, to get in touch,” a spokesperson said.
“The collision involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.
“The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 953 of 26/07/22.”
Today's Headlines
HUGE DRUG CACHE | British Army vet caught running Tyrone cocaine factory jailed for four-and-a-half-years
double trouble | Jedward offer to host Big Brother after confirmation reality TV show will return in 2023
Gangland shooting | No charges for chief suspect in brutal gun murder of Zach Parker outside Dublin gym
'cuffed | Disgraced Paul Moody joins a handful of ex-gardaí serving time in protective custody
Hell on wheels | Exposed: Pervert jailed for assaulting schoolgirl on Dublin bus caught breaking travel ban
NEW HOME | Excited Morah Ryan moves into new Clontarf apartment to stay close to Bonnie and Lottie
Due in court | Second man charged with murder of Victor Hamilton found dead in driveway of Antrim home
RIP | Tributes pour in for Kinsale man Liam Dyer (80s) who died after falling from mobility scooter
'Nightmare' | Jason Corbett’s family ‘completely in the dark’ over killers Tom and Molly Martens retrial
luxurious | Amber Heard ‘sells California desert home for $1m’ after losing defamation trial to Johnny Depp