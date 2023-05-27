Olympics boxer Steven Donnelly admits ‘drunken’ assault of two men on train

Donnelly was captured on CCTV assaulting two men on the train between Coleraine and Ballymena in October last year

A Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning boxer has admitted assaulting two men in what has been described as a “sectarian, drunken assault on the train”.

Steven Donnelly was due to contest charges of causing actual bodily harm and common assault. However, on Thursday at Ballymena Magistrates Court, the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault.

As the trial did not run, the facts of the case were not opened, but previously the court was told how Donnelly, who competed at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, was captured on CCTV assaulting two men on the train between Coleraine and Ballymena in October last year.

One of the men was left with a bloody nose in what the prosecution had earlier described as a “sectarian, drunken assault on the train”.

Following the confessions of the sportsman, District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned passing sentence until July 4, by which time the probation board will have compiled a pre-sentence report.

On that day, Donnelly, from Dunfane Park in Ballymena, who will face sentencing for two counts of common assault, will also face two counts of breaching a restraining order by harassing his ex-partner.

He had sent text messages to his former girlfriend over four days last year “conveying that he wasn’t happy and wanted to end his life”.

A court was previously told that Donnelly also asked “if he could take her son on holiday”, but the victim said that the messages “made her afraid of what he would do”.

“They have been separated for two years and he was still contacting her,” said the lawyer, revealing that, as the two-year restraining order expires this October, the PPS is seeking an 18-month extension.

On a second bill of indictment, Donnelly admitted breaching the restraining order by contacting his ex “without reasonable excuse” in March this year when he left her a 12-second voice message “asking if he could go and get his boxing gear”.

Interviewed about it a few days later, Donnelly denied leaving the voicemail, but the defence said that the boxer “fully accepts that he left the voice message”.