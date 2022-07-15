Olympic hero Kellie Harrington given green light by council for major extension on Dublin home

Harrington only purchased the property in Portland Row in Dublin's north inner city in April

Olympic boxing hero, Kellie Harrington has struck gold once more with Dublin City Council giving the Dublin boxer the green light for a major extension to her new home on Portland Row.

Harrington only purchased the property in Portland Row in Dublin's north inner city in April and now City Council planners have granted her planning permission for a large makeover as the 32-year-old is to oversee a single and two storey extension to the rear of the 19th century home, incorporating a balcony at first floor level.

The scheme also involves an enlarged existing window at the rear at first floor level while the ground floor extension will accommodate an open plan of a kitchen/dining/living room and a bathroom.

Records from the Property Price Register show that €245,000 was paid out for the setback terrace house with a front and rear garden and built around 1860 in April of this year

Just days after her wedding to long-term partner Mandy Loughlin, the Olympic gold medal winner picked up the keys to her very own home.

DNG, the estate agent that handled the sale, described the home as a “fantastic renovation project”.

In an interview at the time, Kellie said: "We are absolutely over the moon to have the house. It wasn’t easy by any means, as you know, but we got there in the end and it’s even more special because I’ve been chasing this particular house for years now.

Kellie - who was awarded the Freedom of Dublin last month - added: “We’re delighted to have a home, somewhere we can call our own. I’m in a very privileged position, I know a lot of people are struggling at the moment and what have you not so I feel truly blessed that we got the house."

The home is just a few doors away from where Kellie's parents, Yvonne and Christy live and Portland Row was the scene of great celebration for Kellie’s win over Brazilian, Beatriz Ferreira in the lightweight division and her homecoming from Tokyo a few days later last August.

The house is one of a number of terraced homes at the southern end of Portland Row and is part of the locality's nineteenth-century architectural heritage.

The city council planner in the case recommended that planning permission be granted after stating that given the north east orientation of the extension and the presence of the adjoining building in the adjacent depot “it is not considered that there will be undue over shadowing of the adjoining properties”.

The planner in the case also concluded that the proposed enlarged window at rear at first floor level serving the stairwell is acceptable as it will not cause undue additional overlooking of adjoining properties.

The Council’s planner’s report concluded that the proposed development “would not injure the amenity of property in the vicinity... and accords with both the City Development Plan and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".