Offensive Wikipedia edit about Limerick’s Moyross branded ‘absolutely disgraceful’

An anonymous troublemaker appears to have edited a page on the Wikipedia online platform about Moyross

Community leaders and a Travellers rights organisations have lashed out at the use of a slur to describe people living in a Limerick suburb.

An anonymous troublemaker appears to have edited a page on the Wikipedia online platform about Moyross, in which it said “as of the 2011 census, there were 10 people and 3,652 knackers in Moyross parish”.

The word was removed after it was flagged by the Sunday World and Limerick councillor Sharon Benson (SF), who represents Moyross, described the remarks as “disgraceful”.

“That’s absolutely disgraceful,” she said. “The thing about Moyross is it’s come on so, so much — it’s nowhere near the bad reputation it had a few years ago. It is a fantastic community. This is shocking,” she added.

The edited Wikipedia page

Martin Collins is co-director of Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre and a Travellers rights activist for more than 30 years.

“We do get upset with this term,” he said.

“Historically and presently it has a strong link and association with the Traveller community and it has always been used as a pejorative and a put-down.

“It is offensive — and in fact it’s more than offensive, it’s a racist term.”

Singer Dermot Kennedy recently had to apologise for using the word during a US interview.

“What I would say is, context is everything,” argues Martin. “So, for example, I think we need to be really sensitive to the context — someone can use the word ‘knacker’ in a context and it would be unfair for me or any other Traveller to draw the conclusion that they are actually talking about our people.

“So somebody who is tired, fatigued, saying ‘I’m knackered’ – that’s fine.

“But then again you have other contexts where it is quite clear that when they use the term it is being used deliberately to offend.

“I don’t have a thin skin, and I wouldn’t be hyper-sensitive, because as I say context is everything.

Traveller spokesman Martin Collins

“It can be used in certain situations where it doesn’t cause any offence for any other Travellers, but in other situations quite clearly the person using it is making a direct correlation and link to our community.”

He himself has had direct experience of the slur.

“I remember a couple of years ago these two young settled girls coming into a pub that I was in Finglas,” he recalls.

“And I was at the bar waiting for a friend of mine, and these two settled girls walked up to the bar, young girls, 18 or 19 years of age, and there was a big mirror in front of them.

“They were looking into it and they were fixing their hair and one said to the other ‘Oh Jesus, look at me – I look like a bleedin’ knacker’.

“Quite clearly, that was a reference to Travellers. I engaged with them and I said ‘that’s very, very offensive, I’m a Traveller man, I’m not a knacker, which you said is actually very offensive’.

“We just need to be cognitive (sic) of who’s saying it, why they’re saying it, because there are contexts where it is very, very clear they are making a reference towards Travellers and therefore it is racist, it is offensive, it is very hurtful.”

But he believes the Moyross reference was a deliberate jibe at his community.

“To me that’s offensive, because in my opinion there’s a clear reference there to the Traveller community.

“The term is being used to describe people in that neighbourhood as maybe being anti-social, criminals, not paying their taxes, being lazy, unemployed, no ambition,” he said.

“It is quite clear in my opinion the person responsible, deliberately using the word to describe over 3,000 people in a certain estate, they are making that correlation back to the wider Traveller community.

“In other words, the insinuation being that people are wasters, scumbags, sponge off the state, they get their social welfare, they don’t seek work. That’s the inference I’m drawing from it.”

“It’s a deliberate attempt to offend and to insult,” Mr Collins added.

Cllr Benson noted the last editing of the page happened 13 days prior to her being alerted to it by the Sunday World.

She pointed out Moyross has produced numerous famous people: “Keith Earls is from Moyross, in his recent book he wrote about growing up there and how proud he is to be from there. The new up and coming jockey Wesley Joyce. So much talent has come out of Moyross, including fantastic singers. The Hogan brothers from the Cranberries are from there.

"To me it’s one of the best communities I represent on the northside of Limerick. I do my clinic up there every Friday morning, I love the clinic there, and it’s all because of the people,” she stresses.

“You got the old-school community spirit that was all across Limerick years ago that doesn’t seem to be there anymore. Moyross still seems to have it, where everyone looks out for one another. That’s what special for Moyross for me.”

The Sunday World tried to contact American-based officials from Wikipedia, but they did not respond.

Technical experts say it’s easy for anyone to go to an internet café and edit such material, as then their IP address would not be identifiable.