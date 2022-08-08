Odds slashed for hottest summer on record as Irish heatwave arrives

Ladbrokes has been experiencing a flurry of bets on record high temperatures for this summer.

Sunseekers make the most of hot weather at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

A leading betting company has slashed the odds on summer 2022 being the hottest on record.

Following Met Éireann’s latest predictions, with soaring temperatures and heatwave conditions expected this week, Ladbrokes has been experiencing a flurry of bets on record high temperatures for this summer.

As a result, the bookmaker was forced to slash the odds to 1/2 from 3/1.

And some punters believe that this month will be one for the weather history books, with odds on August 2022 to be the hottest ever now slashed to 1/3 from 2/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “If these latest odds are anything to go by, it looks like we could be reaching for the beach hats and bathing suits this week!

“A recent surge in betting coupled with Met Eireann’s heatwave warning, has forced us to slash the odds for August and indeed this Summer being the hottest ever. Long may the sunny spells continue!”

It comes after Met Éireann predicted that Monday’s bright and warm weather will kickstart a week of sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s.

A region of high pressure lingering near Ireland will mean heatwave conditions with temperatures verging towards 30 degrees by Thursday or Friday and right through next weekend.

“The ongoing high pressure will keep our weather very settled for the rest of the week with dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine across the country. Temperatures will become very warm towards the weekend,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Wednesday will see temperatures rise further up to 26 degrees in the southeast - dry with good sunshine throughout the day.

A feature of the heatwave this week will be warm nights with temperatures not dipping below the mid-teens overnight in warmer counties.

Thursday will be “very warm”, dry and sunny, with highs of 27 degrees. It will again be the southeast that seems the warmest of the weather, while night-time lows will be 11-16 degrees.

Friday will see temperatures climb even further towards 30 degrees to ring in the start of what will be a sweltering weekend. The southwest will have the warmest of the weather while maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high twenties across much of the country.