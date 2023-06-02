OAP dissident Fionnghuale Perry is taken under wing of suspected senior NIRA member

Sources close to the elder jailbird say she is struggling to adapt but have spoken of her relief that she escaped a heftier sentence

Recently-jailed dissident Fionnghuale Perry is settling in behind bars with the help of suspected senior NIRA member Sharon Jordan.

The Sunday World can reveal that the convicted pensioner has been taken under Jordan’s wing and Jordan is offering her support and advice as she begins her four-year jail sentence.

Sources close to the elder jailbird say she is struggling to adapt but have spoken of her relief that she escaped a heftier sentence. She had been bracing herself for double the time.

“She is struggling, of course she is, but on the other side she knows it could have been much worse. She had been warned by her legal team that she was facing seven to eight [years] so she kind of got off lightly,” said one source.

“Sharon Jordan has been great help in giving her advice and to be truthful having Jordan watching your back inside is no bad thing, their paths have crossed before on the outside,” the source said.

It has also been claimed Perry will be strictly supervised by prison officers who have been briefed that she is battling mental health problems and illness.

Her defence had urged the judge not to send her to prison but to impose a suspended sentence as Perry has multiple sclerosis as well as mental health issues but this was immediately refused.

“It was stated in court that she is mentally unwell so she will have been flagged up inside and assessed regularly to see if she poses a risk to her life or self-harming, especially in the first few weeks when she will struggle,” a prison source said.

“She is with other dissidents, Sharon Jordan in particular, so it won’t be such a lonely road for her as it is for other new inmates but, let’s be honest, she’s done time before so it shouldn’t be too big of a shock – the only difference is she is an old woman now.”

Perry (65), of Waterville Street in west Belfast, was found guilty after a non-jury, Diplock-style trial at Belfast Crown Court earlier this month.

Sharon Jordan is giving support to Fionnghuale Perry

The charges relate to documents about a “security debrief” after police found firearms, ammunition and explosives in west Belfast.

Perry was found guilty of collecting or making a record of information likely to be of use to terrorists – however she claimed she had the sinister items due to her work as a journalist.

Police officers discovered the items when they searched a spare bedroom, seized a box of perfume and found seven cigarette papers which contained written notes about weapons and explosives in 2018.

The notes related to interviews carried out by individuals into the seizure of firearms, ammunition and explosives from the Ballymurphy house of Kevin Barry Nolan in 2015. Their aim was to find out what went wrong and how the police discovered Nolan’s stash.

Nolan, who stored Semtex, guns and bullets for dissidents, was jailed for three-and-a-half years in 2017.

During the trial Perry claimed that she did not know what the notes meant and “could not make sense of them’’.

Passing his judgment in March, the judge said he was “satisfied beyond any doubt that the defendant is guilty of collecting or making a record likely to be useful to a terrorist”.

Perry had a conviction dating back to 1976 for hijacking a car and having a firearm with intent and was also convicted of membership of a proscribed organisation and was sentenced to three years in prison, the judge said.

Mr Justice O’Hara said: “Even in her teens this conviction shows she was committed to violent republicanism. The most recent offending comes depressingly more than 40 years later and in the same vein,” he added.

After the sentencing, PSNI Det Ch Insp Hamilton said of the notes: “It’s believed this information could be of use to the New IRA, by helping them understand how those individuals had been identified.”