Number of rape and domestic abuse offences reported to gardai continues to rise

In the first six months of this year, cases of domestic abuse increased by 13pc, compared with the first half of 2021, according to An Garda Síochána’s Provisional Crime Statistics for 2022,

And while sexual offences have been increasing since early 2015, these figures have overall decreased by 3pc in 2022, with reports of sexual assault down 5pc from 2021.

Cases of rape have risen by a shocking 23pc in the first half of this year, while child pornography offences are down by 18pc.

The stats suggest the increase in sexual offences figures may relate to a change in reporting behaviour where victims are more likely to report sexual crime.

The report noted that the increase in sexual offences in recent years can't be solely attributed to an increased level of incidents taking place.

It comes after ex-garda Paul Moody pleaded guilty to inflicting a four-year regime of terror on his former partner and was remanded in custody last Monday.

The next day he was jailed for three years and three months for his four-year campaign of harassment using threats, assaults and coercive control against his cancer-stricken ex-partner.

The abuse came to light when he voluntarily handed in his mobile phone to gardaí after making a false allegation against one of her relatives.

He had falsely claimed that a relative of his former partner had asked him to commit a criminal act by “squaring” a ticket for a road traffic offence.

Officers from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation were able to quickly dismiss his false accusations against the relative, who is understood to be a taxi driver, but in doing so they uncovered the litany of abuse against his terminally ill ex-partner.

When his phone was examined and damning evidence of his own criminal behaviour discovered, NBCI detectives approached his victim and she made a complaint against Moody.

“That was the beginning of the end for him. We found a lot of other women in his phone who he was attempting to coercively control too. These women were instrumental in the garda case. We are forever grateful to them,” a source said.

“Paul Moody has two children with different women. That is a classic move by someone who wants to coercively control someone. Get them pregnant so you can try and trap them.”

Moody was a garda for two decades, mostly at Donnybrook and Irishtown stations in Dublin, except for a stint at the now-defunct Organised Crime Unit.

This week he has been in Covid quarantine in Mountjoy Prison, but it is likely he will be transferred to another prison where he will serve his time in protective custody.