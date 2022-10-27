Number of people killed on Irish roads rises to 123 in lead up to ‘dangerous’ Bank Holiday weekend

It marks 12 more deaths than the same time last year and in 2019.

More people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year than the same period in 2021 and 2019.

Gardaí have issued an urgent road safety appeal as the bank holiday weekend approaches, the busiest time on Irish roads.

123 people have been killed so far this year, 12 more than last year and the year before.

Between 3pm and 6pm across the four day weekend, the risk of serious injury or death on the road rises.

Gardaí warn that the Friday of the October Bank Holiday weekend is the most dangerous.

"When a person is fatally injured in a road traffic collision it is more than a statistic,” said Paula Hilman, the Assistant Commissioner of Roads Policing and Community Engagement at An Garda Síochána said.

"This is a life lost; a son or daughter, mother or father, a sibling, a friend or colleague. This tragedy can visit any family and we must all examine our behaviour while driving and ensure that we do not contribute to fatal and serious injury collisions. "It is expected that large numbers will be travelling on our roads this Halloween period. We want everyone to stay safe and enjoy the weekend. Remember that every decision you make on the road counts.”

She added that the Gardaí will be focusing check-points on catching “key lifesaver offences such as speeding, driving under the influence, non-wearing of seat-belts and using a mobile phone while driving.”

"We wish to ensure that everyone has a safe and Happy Halloween.”

Gardaí have issued advice for drivers ahead of the weekend, telling people they have to slow down, be aware of the weather and to never drive under the influence.

Yesterday, it was announced that fines for a number of road offences will double.

Speeding fines are being hiked from €80 to €160, while the penalties for using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, and not properly securing a child, all climb from €60 to €120.

Learner drivers also face stiff penalties if they are caught without a qualified person in the car or without displaying their ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates.

The fine for driving unaccompanied will double from €80 to €160 while driving without the correct plates will set learner or novice drivers back €120 instead of the usual €60.