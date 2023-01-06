Number of Dublin buses forced to divert routes after glass door is smashed
A number of Dublin Bus routes were diverted on Wednesday evening after the glass door of a bus was smashed in an anti-social behaviour incident.
Buses on routes 27 and 56a were diverted from Cheeverstown Road near Tallaght following the incident, which happened on the same road a food delivery rider was attacked on last week.
The man had been carrying out food deliveries in the area on Sunday afternoon when he was forced from his motorcycle by a group of male youths on scrambler bikes.
The rider was assaulted by the group before one of the youths drove away from the scene on his motorcycle.
Following last night’s bus incident, route 27 was diverted via the N81 to Killinarden, while route 56a operated via Cookstown Way for the rest of the evening.
“We take incidents of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously,” said a spokesperson for Dublin Bus.
“We have a firm strategy in place to tackle anti-social behaviour on our buses. This strategy is a key part of the company’s commitment to providing the community, customers and employees with a safe and reliable public transport service.”
Services on both routes are now operating as normal.
“The entire Dublin Bus fleet is fully fitted with CCTV cameras with up to eleven internal and three external cameras fitted on the more modern vehicles in the fleet,” said Dublin Bus.
“Each vehicle is also equipped with a radio which facilitates immediate contact to our Central Control Centre.
“In cases of serious incidents on board a bus, central control co-ordinate with emergency services, such as the gardaí and ambulance services, if required.
“All Dublin Bus employees are fully trained on the comprehensive procedures for dealing with specific challenging situations, including anti-social behaviour.
“We also have mobile inspectors in the city centre, who are available to attend incidents as required.”
