‘Noticeably cooler’ weather forecast for Ireland as ‘heatwave’ departs

According to the forecaster, tomorrow night is likely to be mainly dry and clear, but temperatures are set to drop to a “chilly” 4C to 7C.

A racegoer dressed for the sun shelters her hair and dress from a downpour at the Curragh Racecourse in Kildare yesterday. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA

After a day of downpours yesterday, Met Éireann has forecast wet weather spreading across the country today as the week starts off “noticeably cooler” than recent days.

The rain will gradually clear from the north and northwest during the day, making way for “fresher and brighter” conditions, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 dedgrees, the forecaster said.

Hot and humid conditions over the past week sparked talk of a heatwave, but that all ended yesterday with heavy rain and a thunderstorm warning for most of the country. Play had to be suspended for a time due to lightning at the Irish Open Golf tournament at the K Club in Kildare.

Tonight is expected to bring clear spells with scattered showers, mostly clearing by morning.

Tomorrow is set to be mainly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers, and highs of 15C to 18C, accompanied by a light northerly breeze. According to the forecaster, tomorrow night is likely to be mainly dry and clear, but temperatures are set to drop to a “chilly” 4C to 7C.

Wednesday will start off dry, but rain will spread from the west in the afternoon, with highs of 14C to 17C.

Thursday morning will see the overnight rain clearing, leading to mainly dry conditions, Met Éireann said.

There is a possibility of another spell of rain along the south coast later on, with temperatures of between 15C and 19C.

Last week, temperatures were forecast to hit 26C as the country got an eleventh-hour taste of summery conditions in September.

Met Éireann said this week was expected to end with largely “unsettled” weather, featuring further showers.

These conditions will be followed by mainly moderate northwesterly winds.