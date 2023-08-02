Northern Ireland won’t ban gay conversion therapy until Stormont returns

A permanent secretary at Stormont has stated the “next steps” for a ban on conversion therapy will lie at the door of a new minister

There cannot be a ban on controversial conversion therapy until there is a restored Northern Ireland Executive, a senior civil servant has said.

The controversial ‘treatment’ is used as a means of trying to stop or suppress a gay person’s sexuality, or stop them from identifying as a different gender to their sex recorded at birth.

It is due to be banned by law in the Republic by the end of the year.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) councillors, apart from abstaining DUP members, had urged the permanent secretaries to implement a non-binding motion backed by MLAs (59 to 24 votes) calling for a ban on conversion therapy “in all its forms” in April 2021.

A letter to NMDDC on behalf of the DfC Permanent Secretary, Colum Boyle, stated: “The absence of ministers has meant that work on the formulation of policy to ban conversion therapy practices has been unavoidably constrained.

“In addition, consultation on, and finalisation of, any proposals will require Executive approval and the introduction of legislation cannot take place in the absence of the Assembly.

“Next steps, therefore will be for the consideration of an incoming minister.”

Permanent secretaries, Richard Pengelly for the Department of Justice and Peter May for the Department of Health have also both pledged to work collaboratively with the DfC on the legislation.