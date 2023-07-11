Noel Kelly says the decision to underwrite Tubridy deal was ‘known’ by RTE bosses

However, RTE chiefs have rejected claims that an incorrect version of events was given to the Dail committee hearing

Noel Kelly will tell the Public Accounts Committee this morning that the RTÉ decision to underwrite the contract with Renault is "perhaps the most shocking revelation".

The agent to the stars who is due to attend the PAC meeting later today with his client Ryan Tubridy, will declare that since this controversy began, “RTÉ has tried to distance themselves from this decision”.

“Effectively they have blamed former Director General Dee Forbes for doing a solo run and for giving a verbal commitment to underwrite the contract on a Zoom call in May,” he will say.

"RTÉ executives have said how there was a strong 'push-back' against the idea of underwriting the agreement.

"This is incorrect".

Noel Kelly says he has a letter from former RTE Chief Financial Officer Breda O'Keeffe dated February 2020 which stated: "We can provide you with a side letter to underwrite this fee for the duration of the contract [with Renault].

"To our surprise, Ms O'Keeffe told the Committee [on Media] last week that when she left RTÉ in March (2020) there was no support to provide that type of guarantee and no such guarantee was on offer. But she had written to us making exactly that offer a month earlier.

"Last week nobody from RTE here with Ms O'Keeffe challenged her when she said that", Mr Kelly is set to tell the PAC.

Noel Kelly will say: "Her [Breda O'Keeffe] mail also casts a new light on the contribution of Adrian Lynch, Deputy Director General at the Committee. Mr Lynch told the Committee that agreement to give underwrite the contract was given verbally on a Zoom call with NK Management on the 7th of May by the then Director General. He described that as 'the significant point at the centre of this'.

"RTÉ has tried to portray the guarantee as a decision given late in negotiations on a Zoom call by Dee Formbes without the awareness on the part of the executive board.

"Clearly this not correct. The decision was taken early by RTÉ and was widely known within the executive board of RTÉ".

However, in a statement Kelly’s version of events was rejected by RTE.

A spokesman said: "RTÉ rejects the claim that an incorrect version of events was presented to the Joint Oireachtas Committee and/or to the Dáil Committee of Public Accounts regarding RTÉ’s agreement to underwrite payments of €75,000 per contract year due to Mr Tubridy.

“For clarity, the claim relates specifically to an email that was sent by the former CFO of RTÉ to NK Management on 20 February 2020, which is being characterised as a contractual commitment on the part of RTÉ to underwrite the payments in question.

"RTÉ does not accept this characterisation. RTÉ’s position is that the email of 20 February 2020 formed part of the discussions and engagement between it and NK Management in relation to the proposed new TV and radio contract with Mr Tubridy/Tuttle Productions and did not comprise a binding legal or contractual commitment on its part.

"RTÉ’s position is as per previous statements: that, until the verbal commitment given by the former Director General during the call on 7 May 2020, it had not agreed to underwrite the €75,000 payment per contract year."

Tubridy and his agent face a marathon grilling by politicians today as they seek to save their careers in the wake of the pay scandal that has besieged RTÉ.

Two Oireachtas committees will today hear from the former Late Late Show host and his agent after details of more than €345,000 in secret payments to Tubridy were revealed by RTÉ.

Despite the controversial barter account showing almost €45,000 was spent on the events, this does not include €22,000 spent on building a mock Late Late show set which was used.

The broadcaster footed the bill for three events for Renault, one in Cork, one in Dublin and one in Dundalk in 2022.

The cost of the events was just over €30,000 and this was recorded in the barter account as over €47,000.

A further €22,000 was spent on building the set for a mock up of the Late Late Show. This meant the total cost of the three events was just under €70,000.

An RTÉ staff member also helped out at the events, Mr Lynch confirmed.

One producer was involved in the events to oversee them “from an RTÉ point of view, to ensure the content was appropriate and that the Late Late brand was not involved”.

“These were events with Ryan Tubridy, rather than Late Late related events,” Mr Lynch wrote to TDs.

The producer also liaised with the company running the events. However, this work was “in tandem” with existing work commitments.

No other RTÉ staff were involved, Mr Lynch said.

The broadcaster is battling the worst scandal in its history after top earner Ryan Tubridy was revealed to have been paid €345,000 more than publicly declared over a number of years.

This was due in part to RTÉ underwriting an agreement with Renault for €75,000 per year, paid to Mr Tubridy through the barter account.

The PAC had requested RTÉ hand over a legal note taken by a lawyer during the Microsoft Teams call on May 7, 2020 in which Dee Forbes gave a verbal guarantee to pay Mr Turbidy the €75,000 payments.

RTÉ has refused to do so, citing legal privilege.