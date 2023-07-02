Noah Donohoe’s mum rejects ‘suicide report’ which states son struggled with sexuality

Report gives incredible insight into Noah’s last messages and searches, which point to obsession with controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson

Fiona with her adored son Noah, whose body was found in a storm drain in 2020

The mother of tragic Noah Donohoe has rejected a report by a psychiatrist which states her son died by suicide while suffering low mood and struggling with his sexuality.

Fiona Donohoe says Noah was raised in an open-minded family in Belfast and around people of same-sex relationships, and showed no signs of battling with his own sexual identity.

“There is absolutely no evidence that I have ever been made aware of that Noah was confused about his sexuality. In fact, our dynamic as a family was always one of open discussion on all topics, including sexuality.”

The report seen by the Independent Investigation team probing the circumstances around Noah’s death does, however, give an incredible insight into his last texts, social media messages and Google searches, which point to a strange obsession with controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson.

The team lead by Dublin-based journalist Donal MacIntyre, says the last message sent by Noah was to Peterson’s blue-tick Instagram account, and while it was answered, the PSNI have been unable to access the communication.

He’d also spent his last day searching biblical references and places on the internet as well as advice on how to ward off Satan.

The details are contained in the psychiatric report prepared for the coroner, and the expert’s opinion is that the 14-year-old died by suicide as he could not square-off being gay with his perception of Peterson’s views of the future.

MacIntyre says the report reveals important details of the teenager’s fascination with Peterson and says the run-up to his tragic death would suggest that Noah may have been suffering a mental health episode, but believes there are no factors identified which suggest he was in any way suicidal.

“He might not have been thinking straight but he wasn’t thinking about suicide. None of this was planned,” he said.

Fiona’s mum insisted: “Noah was brought up around same-sex relationships and couples, and so the idea he would have struggled accepting whatever his sexuality was is inconceivable to me.

“To suggest this would be a factor to ‘trigger’ Noah to consider suicide shows the little understanding the expert had into who Noah was as a teenage boy.

“Noah had no issues of sexuality. That is never something Noah would have hidden.

“And he would never have felt shame in it as he was brought up to be proud of who he was and embrace everyone’s individuality regardless of colour, religion and preferences towards how they live their life as long as they don’t harm another person by doing so.”

She said she does not believe that there is any merit in the suicide suggestion.

It is understood that none of his friends or teachers interviewed by the police suggested that Noah had issues with his sexuality.

The report was written up by a leading psychiatrist based on witness statements, testimony from friends and family and forensic reports along with CCTV, medical records and maps.

The report does not view his death as the result of a concussion, due to drugs or alcohol and nor does it believe it could have been an accident.

But it does take the view that suicide is a strong possibility, despite Noah having no history of mental ill-health, self-harm and being described as a happy, bright and well rounded child.

In the report, the psychiatrist – whose identity we have chosen not to reveal – outlines a scenario where Noah is described as experiencing an acute episode of low and unstable mood at the time of his death.

A stressor is outlined as possible struggles with his sexuality, referenced in communication with pals in the weeks before his death when he describes being ‘in denial’ and ‘coming out’ although the report admits the messages ‘are not clear.’

It couples the feelings with statements around his interest in Peterson at the time and the possibility that he couldn’t tally that with the psychologist’s beliefs.

“Whether the shedding of clothes along the way to the storm drain area reflects a deeper quasi religious symbolism will need further clarification,” the report states.

Hours before he disappeared, Noah looked up ancient religious places including ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ referred to in Peterson’s Biblical Series released on the same day, June 21, 2020.

That afternoon, Noah set off from his home on his bicycle, telling his mum Fiona he was meeting pals at Cave Hill but instead he was caught on CCTV on a bizarre journey across the city during which he lost his back pack and removed his clothes before abandoning his bike.

He was found six days later in a storm drain off the Shore Road.

His inquest will hear details of the psychiatric report, which reveals how witnesses say he had been voraciously reading the bestselling Peterson book ‘12 Rules for Life’ and speaking with friends about his philosophies about the pursuit of happiness and changing his mindset.

MacIntyre, whose team has already revealed how the youngster secretly left his Belfast home in the early hours of the morning of his disappearance, says the report gives no evidence he was suicidal but focusses heavily on Peterson.

At the time, the psychologist was releasing a series of podcasts called the Biblical Series, featuring lengthy lectures from the ancient books of Genesis and applying them to modern life.

On the day Noah went missing his internet searches included ancient biblical terms, including: Tree of Moreh, a place where messages from God were received; Bethel, where Abraham found a ladder to heaven; Negev, a desert where ancient people developed techniques to conserve water and the Land of Ai, conquered by the Israelites.

On the same day, Peterson released a podcast called Sodom and Gomorrah, which focused on transformation in humans being like a baptism and a return to water, the source of life.

In statements collected by the PSNI, friends and others have said in the days before his death Noah rarely left down Peterson’s book and carried it with him until shortly before he disappeared naked into the storm drain.

His inquest will hear that he had told friends he was feeling a ‘bit blue’ and had cancelled a day out, saying he wanted to be on his own to think. On June 16, mum Fiona reported to a pastoral team at the school that his mood wasn’t as good as usual. At 2am on June 18 Noah texted a pal and said: “Ask yourself are you truly happy with the things in your life.”

But by June 20 a friend said he was ‘calmer’ and focused all conversation on Peterson’s book, talking about ‘risks that must be taken’ in life.

The report described Noah as a ‘straight A’ student who was bright and enthusiastic and had plans to become a doctor and attend Trinity College, in Dublin.

MacIntyre agrees with Fiona Donohoe that nothing in Noah’s personal search history seemed to indicate he was struggling with his sexuality. “The experts can only work with the data they’ve been given, and not all the evidence held by the PSNI was in the psychiatrist’s hands when he wrote the report.

“As much as it is an expert report, it is equally a subjective opinion and is likely to be challenged by alternative experts commissioned by the family.”

You can donate to the investigation’s crowdfunder at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-independent-noah-donohoe-investigation.