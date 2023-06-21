Noah Donohoe documentary fundraiser reaches €67,000 on third anniversary

“Today is beautiful Noah's third anniversary, every parent who has lost their child knows every day holds the same grief as the day before.”

A crowdfunder for an investigative documentary about the death of Belfast school boy Noah Donohoe has raised €67,000 on the third anniversary of his death.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends.

His family posted a message today on social media.

"Today is beautiful Noah's third anniversary...every parent who has lost their child knows every day holds the same grief as the day before. Please help Noah's voice be heard,” they said.

The death of Noah shocked the whole country and as it remains unresolved, investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre has launched an appeal to raise funds for an independent investigation.

“Our promise is that we will spend every penny on the investigation, and any funds surplus to our needs will be donated to children’s charities in Northern Ireland including ‘The Noah Donohoe Foundation’,” Donal wrote on a crowdfunder website.

The Dublin-born reporter highlighted the importance of the case and finding resolution for the child’s family.

“Three years from his disappearance and the discovery of his body six days later, we are no wiser about the circumstances around his death. Moreover, there is considerable concern over the quality of the PSNI investigation and widespread community distrust over the process moving forward.

Donal MacIntyre.

“We are committed heart and soul to discovering the truth about Noah’s tragic death, lifting every stone, and going the extra mile for Noah and his family,” Donal wrote.

MacIntyre reached out to the public for support and mentioned the group’s plans going forward.

“We have engaged leading and eminent investigators including a renowned Medical Examiner, one of the world’s leading criminologists and profilers, as well as our own journalistic team of awarding winning researchers and investigators.

“We do not know yet what happened to Noah, but we know much more than we did. We may never uncover the complete story, but we all agree that this beautiful spirit and unbelievably talented young boy deserves a proper and transparent investigation. We hope that with your support we can deliver exactly that to an Irish, UK and international audience in due course,” Donal added.

Mr MacIntyre posted nine questions on Twitter this week which he wants to see answered as a matter of urgency, after it was revealed footage showed the teenager leaving his house in the middle of the night.

Noah Donohoe (family handout/PA)

“Why didn’t the PSNI share this with the family? When did they share this with the Coroner? Did both parties keep the family in the dark? Why were expert witnesses not given this key information?” Donal asked on Twitter.

Mr MacIntyre posted further questions which he wants answered, specifically relating to the young boy’s state of mind.

“When did the Coroner know about the CCTV? At the outset he said he knew everything – that being the case why did he instruct Oxford prof to review Noah’s mental health without informing Prof of Noah’s secret trip? Clearly critical to any psyc evaluation!” Donal wrote.

His mother Fiona insists she had no idea he had left their home and can throw no light on where he may have gone.

“I had no idea. I haven’t seen the footage; it is simply too distressing, but my legal team has, and it is shocking and truly concerning. We still have no idea where he was going, if he was meeting anyone or what was the purpose of the trip,” Fiona said.

Donations can be made here.