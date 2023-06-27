Noah Donohoe cops accused of leaking 3am disappearance months before telling mum

Twitter message was posted two months before admission

Cops involved in the Noah Donohoe case have been accused of leaking the teen’s shock 3am disappearance months before they told his mum.

A Twitter post about the early morning ‘vanishing’, which only came to light last week, is being investigated as it seems to confirm the PSNI knew about it long before they informed Noah’s family.

Last week we revealed how investigative reporter Donal McIntyre discovered the 14-year-old had sneaked out of his home in the early hours of the morning on the day he went missing.

The teenager left his home at 3.30am and returned almost 35 minutes later after an unexplained and secret trip.

McIntyre also revealed Noah’s mum Fiona wasn’t told this fact until last October. Fiona said she had no idea her son had left their home and can throw no light on where he may have gone.

“I had no idea. I haven’t seen the footage; it is simply too distressing, but my legal team has, and it is shocking and truly concerning. We still have no idea where he was going, if he was meeting anyone or what was the purpose of the trip,” Fiona said.

Noah was found dead in a storm drain on June 27, 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends.

We now know the teenager left his home on Fitzroy Avenue in south Belfast in the rain in the early hours of the morning wearing a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops, and carrying headphones.

When he returned at 4.05am, just as dawn was breaking, he was captured on CCTV soaking wet and without the headphones and the flip-flops.

Now a social media post has resurfaced which seems to prove the police knew about the mystery late night trip.

Noah tweet

We can reveal a Twitter post from August 14, 2022, where, under an anonymous profile, someone responds to supporters of the Donohoe family, arguing that the ‘conspiracy theories’ surrounding Noah’s death are wide of the mark.

During the debate the mystery profile defends the PSNI, who were criticised by the Donohoe family, and reveals that Noah had left his home at 3am the night before he went missing.

Another person asks the tweeter: “The night he went missing? Or the night before? I haven’t heard any reports about this from the police either.”

They answer suggesting they’ve said more about the subject than they should. The Sunday World understands the Police Ombudsman has been asked to investigate this social media post and it will also form part of Donal McIntyre’s investigation.

A source told the Sunday World: “The person tweeting that is either a cop, married to a cop or had been told by a cop.

“There’s no other way they could have known because it was posted two months before the family were told about it.”

And during the latest Crimeworld podcast, Donal McIntyre tells Sunday World reporter Nicola Tallant that he understands the police knew about the mystery trip just a few days after Noah had gone missing but failed to tell his family or put out an appeal to the public.

He also refers to the contentious tweet and says a complaint has been made to the inquest into Noah’s death about police leaks.

After the Sunday World story last weekend, a Crowdfunder for an investigative documentary about Noah was started on the third anniversary of his death.

By yesterday afternoon it had raised almost £71,000 of its £150,000 target.