‘No properties’ available to rent under standard HAP rate, grim report finds

For the first time ever, there were no properties available anywhere in Ireland for people renting under the standard HAP rate last month and just 35 properties catering for those eligible for an enhanced rate under the scheme, the latest ‘Locked Out of the Market’ report by the Simon Communities reveals.

The grim figure represents the lowest number of properties available under the Housing Assistance Plan (HAP) scheme ever reported in the housing charity’s 27 ‘Locked Out of the Market’ reports conducted every quarter.

The latest report, published today, also reveals there were just 392 rental properties listed for rent at any price on the three consecutive dates surveyed last month, September 19, 20 and 21 – representing the lowest number of rental units ever recorded in the charity’s snapshot reports.

It also shows a decrease of 40pc on the 657 properties that were available to rent in June and a 61.5pc decrease in the 1,017 properties available to rent in September 2021.

The majority of available units (65.7pc) were located in Dublin where the enhanced or discretionary HAP rate allows for an additional rental allowance of 50pc on the standard rate.

Elsewhere in the country where recipients are entitled to an additional rental allowance of 35pc on the standard rate, only nine of 16 areas studied – including Athlone, Galway city centre and suburbs, Co Leitrim, Limerick city and suburbs, Sligo town, Portlaoise and Waterford had properties available for rent under the scheme.

There were just 11 properties available to rent to single people and couples under the enhanced scheme, including just two one-bed units outside Dublin in the outskirts of Cork city and Kildare.

There were also only 13 properties available for people with one child on the enhanced scheme and 11 for those with two children.

Wayne Stanley, Head of Policy and Communications at the Simon Communities of Ireland, said: “The number of properties shown in this report are the lowest figures we have seen in our Locked Out series and it is the first time that we found no properties available to rent within a standard HAP rate”

"If you break down the 35 properties available, if local authorities apply the maximum discretions available to them and put it in the context of the housing and homelessness crisis, in reality no properties are available to those trying to access privately rented homes to exit or avoid homelessness.”

"In this context, the moratorium on evictions being considered by Government at the moment, is an imperative. However, it is not in itself an answer to the crisis. We need action that will increase the stock of affordable homes,” he said.

The grim reality for those unable to secure housing even with State assistance is illustrated in the latest report by a couple with three children, including the youngest with Down Syndrome, who are now facing homelessness after they were evicted from their private rental accommodation when the property was sold by family members when their landlord died.

They viewed eight units over six months and were told they have too many children for a three-bed house or that the property has been rented or they heard nothing back once they mentioned they are receiving HAP despite having savings to cover a deposit.