No foul play suspected in discovery of man’s body in Rathmines, Dublin

Gardaí had earlier commenced an investigation following the discovery of the body last night

Gardai have said that the death of a man in “unexplained circumstances” in Rathmines, Dublin yesterday, January 7 may have bene the result of natural causes

A post mortem has been carried out on the body of the man by State Pathologist Margaret Bolster.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner but it is understood that the death appears to be the result of natural causes and foul play is not suspected.

Gardaí had earlier commenced an investigation following the discovery of the body last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 10pm after the body of a man in his 40s was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to the Dublin City Mortuary

The scene was preserved pending the outcome of the post-mortem examination.