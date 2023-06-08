No decision on prosecutions over violent death of Robert O'Connor in Mountjoy Prison

Robert O’Connor (34) died from his injuries after he was attacked in a cell in Mountjoy on July 29, 2022

No decision has been made yet by the DPP about any possible criminal prosecutions to follow from the violent death of a prisoner in Mountjoy Prison last year, an inquest has heard.

Robert O’Connor (34) from Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, was brought by ambulance to the nearby Mater Misericordiae University Hospital following an incident in which he was attacked in a cell in Mountjoy on July 29, 2022.

He died from his injuries in the hospital’s intensive care unit three days later.

Inspector Mary T McCormack told a preliminary hearing of an inquest into Mr O’Connor’s death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday that a Garda file on the case had been prepared and forwarded to the DPP.

However, Insp McCormack said a decision was still awaited from the DPP but she could not provide a timeline for when it would be made.

The deceased’s father, Leo O’Connor, gave evidence of formally identifying his son’s body to gardaí in the Mater’s ICU on the day after his death.

Coroner Cróna Gallagher informed members of Mr O’Connor’s family who were in court that post-mortem results showed he had died from blunt force trauma to his head.

“It’s a head injury essentially,” the coroner remarked.

Dr Gallagher granted an application by Insp McCormack for a three-month adjournment of the case under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings in relation to Mr O’Connor’s death are being considered.

A solicitor for Mr O’Connor’s family, Sandra Frayne, said the deceased’s relatives were anxious to get documents relating to his death in due course.

However, the coroner said she would be unable to provide such material until she was informed of the DPP’s decision in the case.

Mr O’Connor, who had previous convictions for drugs, stealing cars, criminal damage, theft and road traffic offences, had only just begun a six-year jail sentence in Mountjoy Prison for possession of a firearm.

Four other prisoners were subsequently arrested and questioned about the attack which occurred in a cell in the C-wing of the prison.

All four men were identified from CCTV footage within the Mountjoy campus and moved to other prisons around the country following the assault.

Media reports around the time of Mr O’Connor’s death claimed the men who attacked the deceased intended to badly beat him rather than kill him.

It is understood the attack was ordered in revenge for the deceased having targeted another prisoner who had previously assaulted his girlfriend.

Mr O’Connor was discovered by prison officers lying on the floor of a cell in a pool of blood with his trousers around his ankles.

He had also been the victim of a separate assault within the prison just two days before the fatal attack when he was struck on the head with a kettle.

The prisoner was subsequently moved to the prison’s C wing for his own safety.

At Mr O’Connor’s funeral, his father issued a plea for no further retaliation over his son’s death.

Offering her sympathy to Mr O’Connor’ family, Dr Gallagher acknowledged that they had been very traumatised by his death and that the opening of his inquest was “also a difficult day.”