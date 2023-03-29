Nicola Tallant brings Crime World podcast on tour of Ireland with brand new show ‘Omerta’
There are six shows taking place across Ireland
Nicola Tallant is bringing her award winning podcast Crime World on the road as her brand new show ‘Omerta’ hits stages across the country.
Following the success of her own show ‘Getting Away With Murder’ and Crime World’s Dingle Whiskey Movie Club, Omerta is a brand new production bringing you behind the scenes of the underworld’s sacred code.
Presented by Nicola Tallant and featuring Niall Donald, deputy editor of the Sunday World and regular contributor to the podcast, Omerta looks at Jonathan Dowdall and how he broke the silence of gangland to testify against his once friend and associate, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.
This show is perfect for those who have closely followed the ins-and-outs of the trial as well as fans of true crime.
Join Nicola in Dublin, Killarney, Limerick, Belfast, Cork and Galway this April and May.
Shows
Tickets on sale now, and are available from Ticketmaster, or directly from the venue.
Crime World is Ireland’s number one true crime podcast boasting more than 11 million listens since it began in November 2021.
