News article helps Cork family find out about missing father after 50 years

John Richards Jnr (centre) with his father John Snr and his mother Sheila on his wedding day in 1973

A MAN whose father abandoned his Irish family almost 50 years ago and vanished without trace believes the mystery over his fate has been solved thanks to a newspaper article four months ago.

John Richards Jnr (74) said he was tormented by what became of his father who abandoned his family twice – the second time in 1974 and never having any further contact with his Cork-based wife and children.

John, with his wife Mary ‘Nell’ Richards, has battled ill-health over recent times, but said he was determined to fulfill a decades-old ambition to track down his father’s secret second family, who he believed could be in Wales or west England.

An article published in the Irish Independent last February sparked a search that is believed to have traced his vanished father and the second family that John always suspected he had.

Nell said the newspaper article was followed up by an RTÉ Radio One team as part of a planned special documentary.

A genealogist was consulted and some expert research from birth and death records revealed that John’s father is believed to have died in Surrey in England in 2009, and that he not only had an English wife but five children. It is believed his Surrey-based wife is still alive.

“John apparently has three half-brothers and two half-sisters living in the UK,” Nell said.

“I think he always suspected his father had a second family in the UK, but knowing he has half brothers and sisters there is unbelievable.

“It is incredible what that one article started. We thought we would never find out what happened to him [John Snr].”

What shocked the Cork family is that John’s father apparently lived until he was aged 87, and lived for 35 years in the UK without attempting to make contact with his Irish children.

John Joseph Alfred Richards abandoned his Cork family not once, but twice. When he left a second time in 1974 from their Fermoy, Co Cork home he broke his wife Sheila’s heart.

“Sometime around 1952 my father went to the UK for work. He was supposed to send money back to his family in Cork, but we never heard a word from him for almost 20 years,” said John Jnr.

Just weeks before John’s planned wedding to Nell in October 1973, his father sent a letter to his wife and John Jnr’s mother, Sheila, asking if he could return home.

“My brother Donal and I were both adults in our 20s at this stage. We were leaving home so I had no problem with my father returning home if it made my mother happy,” said John.

His father duly arrived at the family’s home at Connolly Street in Fermoy and attended John Jnr’s wedding to Nell.

The only photographs John Jnr now has of his father are those from that Fermoy wedding. He often looks at the wedding photographs and notes how delighted his mother appears to be.

“My mother was a different woman when he arrived home. She was smiling, she was happy and she was clearly delighted to have him home.”

All seemed well for about a year. John Jnr’s father was a talented tradesman and was never short of work in the carpentry, plumbing and brick-laying sectors.

John Jnr got a job in Cork and was arriving back in Fermoy from work in December 1974 when he saw his father walking up the town with a suitcase.

“That was the last we ever saw or heard from him,” he said. “That is almost 50 years ago and we never even heard a word to say that he had passed away which, at this stage, I presume he must have.”

In the weeks before his father left the family for a second time, a letter arrived addressed to him from the UK.

Unbeknownst to his father, John Jnr and his brother Donal had opened the letter.

It was from a woman in the UK who said that if he, John Snr, didn’t return to the UK immediately his seven-year-old daughter would be put on a ferry to travel alone to his Fermoy address.

“That little girl must be around 55 years old now. I can only assume that my father may also have had other children in the UK,” said John Jnr.

Relatives in the UK had a strong connection to the military and are believed to have served both in Palestine and during the Suez campaign.

“At this stage in my life, I would love to get to meet them, and find out what actually happened to my father,” said John Jnr.

His father met Sheila when he was stationed in Fermoy’s Fitzgerald Camp as part of the Defence Forces.

John discovered that his father was born in Wales on April 22, 1922 as John Joseph Alfred Richards. The family may have had mining connections in Wales.

However, he was somehow raised by a Mary Byrne at Avon Cottage in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow.

Why he ended up in Wicklow is a mystery, but it is believed there was some familial connection between Mary Byrne and the Wales-based Richards family.

Having joined the Defence Forces as a private on September 25 1946, John Snr was compassionately discharged on March 17 1948 – just one month after marrying Sheila in Fermoy.​

John Jnr said his mother never again spoke about his father after he left for the second and final time in December 1974.

Sheila was diagnosed with cancer and, despite a brief recovery, died aged 59 in July 1983 – ten years after her husband abandoned her for the second time.

His father, to the best of his knowledge, never made contact with his mother or Irish family after he left in 1974.

“She never spoke about it to us, but she was heartbroken,” John Jnr said.

“I can forgive my father for leaving our family for the first time. But not for a second time.

“I think it was the ‘not knowing’ that was the hardest. We never heard a word from him after December 1974. My brother Donal passed away last year so really I would just like to know what happened to my father. It would also be nice to meet up with any half-sisters and half-brothers I might have in the UK.”

Nell said direct contact between the families has not yet been made. But it is hoped a future meeting can be arranged where the half-siblings can meet each other.