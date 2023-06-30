New survey reveals ongoing discrimination towards Travellers and Roma

Only 53 per cent reported feeling comfortable living next door to either Travellers or Roma compared to 96 per cent for white Irish

A new poll survey out today has revealed the ongoing discrimination and negative attitudes to Travellers and members of the Roma community.

Pavee Point Traveller & Roma centre has welcomed the publication of the Government poll on attitudes towards groups protected under equality legislation.

Martin Collins, Co-Director Pavee Point, said that “sadly, this survey highlights the ongoing higher levels of negative attitudes and the ongoing discrimination against Travellers and Roma.

“This has also been reflected in previous studies such as that by the Fundamental Rights Agency.”

According to the IPSOS survey, only 53 per cent reported feeling comfortable living next door to either Travellers or Roma compared to 96 per cent for white Irish.

The survey also reveals that 43 per cent reported feeling comfortable with their child being in a relationship with a Traveller, compared to 95 per cent for white Irish.

In this poll, carried out by IPSOS, for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Travellers and Roma have low scores across all the survey questions.

“Critically, the survey shows Travellers being the most impacted when it comes to employment,” Mr Collins added.

“Some 67 per cent surveyed said Traveller identity is a disadvantage in hiring compared to 15 per cent for civil status (whether single married separated divorced widowed people civil partners and former civil partners).”

Other highly disadvantaged groups in hiring are people with a disability (65 per cent) and Roma (63 per cent).

Mr Collins said they welcomed the fact there is now a much needed National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPR) and that there is a Special Rapporteur on Racism to be appointed.

“We call for the immediate setting up of the NAPR Implementation Committee and for the Department to ensure there is representation on this Committee from Traveller and Roma organisations,” he added.