New shop to open for the people of Creeslough weeks after explosion tragedy
Work has already started at the site close to St Michael's Church in the village
A new shop for the people of tragedy-hit Creeslough in Co Donegal is to be opened in the coming weeks.
The Applegreen Service Station in which ten people were killed following an explosion there last month was the only shop in the village.
But now the owners of the Applegreen Service Station said they are working to bring a new store to the village.
Work has already started at the site close to St Michael's Church in the village.
Danny Martin Lafferty and his sister Annette say they have been overwhelmed by the support they have received.
Both were on the scene when the explosion happened but miraculously escaped any serious injuries.
They said "We have been working closely with our retail partner Nearby Ireland and S&W Wholesale on getting those much needed services and essentials back into our community.
"We hope to have a store opened for you in the next few weeks.
"We have been overwhelmed by the help, support and guidance from friends, strangers and the community of Creeslough to get it to this stage and we cannot thank you all enough. See you all soon."
A temporary container shop stocking essentials was opened for locals who simply made donations in return for vital food items such as milk and bread.
But it is now hoped the new shop will add another degree of normality to the community which has gone through so much in recent weeks.
The shell of the shop is already built and contractors are pon site working around the clock to get it finished as soon as possible.
Parts of the previous Applegreen Store continue to be taken away.
A full investigation into the cause of the tragedy which claimed the lives of ten people is still ongoing with both specialist Garda and Health and Safety Authority officials on site.
