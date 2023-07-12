New RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst opens door to sale of Montrose as part of massive overhaul

New RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst hopes to make a decision on Ryan Tubridy’s future by the end of the month. Photo: Gerry Mooney

RTÉ could sell off its Montrose campus in Dublin as part of radical plans to overhaul the crisis-hit national broadcaster, its new director general Kevin Bakhurst has said.

Mr Bakhurst, who took up his role on Monday, said “everything has to be on the table” as he deals with the fallout from the Ryan Tubridy secret payments scandal.

RTÉ’s previous director general Dee Forbes, who resigned over the controversy last month, previously ruled out moving out of Donnybrook – but the possibility of selling off parts of the Montrose campus or moving out altogether “could be” considered again, Mr Bakhurst confirmed in an interview with the Irish Independent.

He described the possibility of leaving the Donnybrook campus, where RTÉ has been based since 1961, as “quite exciting” in the long term.

​In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Bakhurst also said:

● He wants formal criteria for setting top presenters’ salaries;

● Toy Show The Musical will be scrapped altogether;

● He does not see a case for selling-off 2FM – but cannot rule it out;

● RTÉ is likely to be “smaller and more agile” in the future;

● He is “agnostic” on whether to scrap the TV licence fee and fund RTÉ from the exchequer;

● He will appoint a new permanent leadership team by the end of the year.

The director general was speaking yesterday morning in his office in RTÉ just as Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly were beginning to give their evidence to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee on another extraordinary day in the saga.

Mr Bakhurst hopes now to make a decision on Mr Tubridy’s future by the end of the month with staff’s views likely to influence his decision.

He refused to rule out dealing with Mr Kelly in the future, but said: “I don’t think it’s healthy for any country to have just one agent who’s so dominant.”

The former BBC News and Ofcom executive will spend much of the rest of this year dealing with the fallout from this controversy – but he said he had been working on a future strategy for RTÉ involving “a lot of exciting plans” before this controversy broke.

“I don’t want to go into detail of it now because these are not going to happen now because to deliver that kind of transformation – to invest in digital, to reshape the organisation – it all rests on having stable funding,” he said.

“You can’t even kick that off – it would be reckless to kick that off.”

He said major decisions would now be contingent on reform to RTÉ’s public funding model.

“That is the foundation for being able to deliver this kind of change, because you require investments and spending money and if you’re changing the workforce, you require the money to recruit some people and frankly for some people to go as well,” he said.

Having failed to rule out selling off 2FM in comments on Monday, Mr Bakhurst clarified that he does not “see any case for selling off 2FM at the moment, but you can’t rule things out”.

Mr Bakhurst said indications at present were that both TV licence fee, up to the end of June, and commercial revenue have held up despite the controversy of recent weeks. “The view from the commercial agencies is that it’s business as usual with RTÉ, which is great,” he said.

He said he welcomed the Taoiseach’s comments at the weekend that the Coalition wants to deal with reforms to RTÉ’s funding model before the election.

“I think we need to demonstrate genuine change and action before I can show my face and have that discussion,” he said.

He said he is “quite agnostic” about whether RTÉ should be funded directly from the exchequer – as recommended by the Future of Media Commission last year – or the TV licence fee, but noted the benefits of the licence fee-style payment system.

“I do think the thing about everyone paying individually – we’ve seen this in recent weeks – everyone has a clear individual connection with the broadcaster and feels their ownership of it, as they should do.”

He said there is an “advantage” to having Revenue to collect the licence fee – which the Government has repeatedly ruled out – but said he was “always uncomfortable” with people being criminalised for not paying the licence fee.

Mr Bakhurst said the dual funding model would likely continue. “There is a good reason why it’s there in a relatively small country. I don’t think there’s an appetite to have an RTÉ which is diminished to 50pc of its size at the moment.”

He said he is not seeking an increase in the licence fee, but added “we just need a better way, a more efficient way of collecting it and making sure that people actually do pay for RTÉ when they use it”.

Mr Bakhurst said that the €250,000 per season deal with new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty is “a good thing to measure salaries against”.

While downplaying the possibility of salary caps, he said he wants “more formal criteria about how we decide on salaries for top presenters”. This criteria would include how many hours a presenter is doing, the audiences they deliver, experience, professional qualities, track record, commercial opportunities and sponsorship they might attract.

“I’d like to work through it and see if we can get a more formal framework around it. We need to be able to explain it better. It’s very hard to explain to people,” he said.

He said he would be open to considering cutting his own €250,000-a-year salary as part of cost-saving measures.

He said he also wanted a new register of interests for staff and contractors set up as a “matter of urgency” but there needs to be engagement with unions for RTÉ staff.

Mr Bakhurst has also confirmed that the box office flop Toy Show The Musical – which RTÉ lost €2.2m on last year – would not return. “No, gone,” he said, when asked, adding that the station would look to try and sell the show’s set.

Mr Bakhurst also said that he would aim to install a more permanent leadership team in RTÉ by the end of the year – but he does not envisage any outside appointments beyond an external corporate governance expert. ​

He said RTÉ would likely continue client and corporate hospitality but that there needed to be stricter controls, clarity and transparency around it, confirming he is open to RTÉ being audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Asked where he sees RTÉ in five years’ time, Mr Bakhurst said: “Number one, is where we have rebuilt the trust, where we are relevant to our audiences, where we’re fulfilling our public service remit, where we’re securely funded, and can be ambitious with our creativity, and where the people who work here feel properly valued and listened to.”

He added that RTÉ “over the long run, it probably will be smaller, yeah, smaller and more agile”.