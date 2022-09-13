New plans in place to develop a 'Garden of Remembrance' in Dublin’s Strawberry Beds

The Memorial Park will offer traditional and cremated family burial plots, remembrance walls, as well as commemorative benches and trees.

A father-and-son team are behind a new plan to develop a 'garden of remembrance' in one of Dublin's most-picturesque beauty spots.

Frank and Robert McCarthy have submitted plans to Fingal County Council for a non-denominational cemetery in the famed Strawberry Beds area of the capital in a tranquil parkland setting.

St Mochta's Cemetery Park

The McCarthy family, who also operate an internationally renowned film studio frequented by the likes of BBC, RTE and Amazon, recently announced the project in the hope of bringing much-needed burial space to Dublin's northside.

Set to coincide and ease pressure with some of the more well-known graveyards in Dublin like Glasnvevin, Mount Jerome and Deansgrange, the new St Mochtas Garden Cemetery and Memorial Park will offer traditional and cremated family burial plots, remembrance walls, as well as commemorative benches and trees.

St Mochta's Cemetery Park building

The new facility, designed by the award-winning Murray and Associates landscape architects, will create a much-needed public amenity where locals, visitors and loved-ones can enjoy the peace and tranquility of a premium garden cemetery.

St Mochtas will be situated close to the Porterstown Park area of Castleknock, and will also feature a bespoke range of premium memorials to remember and respect the deceased. “Residents and councillors have been crying out for a new cemetery for more than a decade as the area is running out of space rapidly,” said Robert. “We think St Mochtas Garden cemetery will meet the needs of the local and surrounding areas.

Aerial view of St Mochta's Cemetery Park

“The cemetery park will be open to the public and will provide an additional amenity to the community,” added Robert.

Plans for the project have already been submitted to the Council and the family are hopeful that the project can start works very soon