New plans in place to develop a 'Garden of Remembrance' in Dublin’s Strawberry Beds
The Memorial Park will offer traditional and cremated family burial plots, remembrance walls, as well as commemorative benches and trees.
A father-and-son team are behind a new plan to develop a 'garden of remembrance' in one of Dublin's most-picturesque beauty spots.
Frank and Robert McCarthy have submitted plans to Fingal County Council for a non-denominational cemetery in the famed Strawberry Beds area of the capital in a tranquil parkland setting.
The McCarthy family, who also operate an internationally renowned film studio frequented by the likes of BBC, RTE and Amazon, recently announced the project in the hope of bringing much-needed burial space to Dublin's northside.
Set to coincide and ease pressure with some of the more well-known graveyards in Dublin like Glasnvevin, Mount Jerome and Deansgrange, the new St Mochtas Garden Cemetery and Memorial Park will offer traditional and cremated family burial plots, remembrance walls, as well as commemorative benches and trees.
The new facility, designed by the award-winning Murray and Associates landscape architects, will create a much-needed public amenity where locals, visitors and loved-ones can enjoy the peace and tranquility of a premium garden cemetery.
St Mochtas will be situated close to the Porterstown Park area of Castleknock, and will also feature a bespoke range of premium memorials to remember and respect the deceased. “Residents and councillors have been crying out for a new cemetery for more than a decade as the area is running out of space rapidly,” said Robert. “We think St Mochtas Garden cemetery will meet the needs of the local and surrounding areas.
“The cemetery park will be open to the public and will provide an additional amenity to the community,” added Robert.
Plans for the project have already been submitted to the Council and the family are hopeful that the project can start works very soon
Today's Headlines
air rage | Ryanair and Aer Lingus flights from Dublin Airport are cancelled as French air traffic controllers go on strike
lost and found | Did you lose these items at Electric Picnic? Licences, passports and bank cards found
hard times | Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan will be worried about cash flow after money-laundering suspect John Morrissey’s arrest
retail crime | Shoplifting eggs, sushi, gym equipment and alcohol among charges as 27 people appear in court
threats | Axe-wielding smoker set upon cyclist and made threat to kill, court told
dire situation | French Embassy warns citizens of severe housing crisis in Ireland
'be kind kids' | Maura Higgins shows up at nephew’s school to confront cruel bullies
warning | Homeowners warned to review their insurance cover as rebuilding costs go through the roof
aisle be there | Cliona to the chapel and she's going to get married...
'a bit lost' | Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll opens up about split from co-star husband