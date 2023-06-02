New Lyra McKee Bursary to help journalism student pay for master’s degree

The 29-year-old journalist was killed after she was shot in the head while covering rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in 2019

A new annual bursary to help a student to pay the fees for a master’s degree in journalism has been launched in the name of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist was killed after she was shot in the head while covering rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on the night of April 18, 2019.

The Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman have unveiled the Lyra McKee Bursary Award which has been welcomed by her family.

The Press Council of Ireland has entered into a partnership with four leading Irish universities to provide the annual Bursary worth €3,000 to help students who might not be able to afford to do a postgraduate degree without support.

Half of the bursary will be paid by the Press Council and half by whichever of the universities the student is to attend.

The participating universities are the University of Limerick, University of Galway, the Technological University Dublin, and Dublin City University.

The money will be awarded to a student who has already been offered a place and will go directly towards paying their fees.

The Press Ombudsman, Susan McKay, said Lyra was keenly aware of the struggles faced by students from working class backgrounds,

“She was passionate about promoting diversity and inclusivity in higher education and in the media”, Ms McKay said. “Ireland has become a diverse country and our press needs to become more reflective of this. We see this Bursary as a signal of our intention to support such change”.

The Chair of the Press Council, Rory Montgomery, said the Press Council was looking forward to the partnership.

“The Press Council of Ireland promotes the highest standards in Irish journalism, and these four universities are offering first class courses for students who are serious about embarking on a journalistic career”, he said.

“We are delighted that the four universities have joined with us in launching this exciting initiative in memory of Lyra McKee, whose own career was so tragically cut short.”

Details of the Lyra McKee Bursary can be found on the website of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman.