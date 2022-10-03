New law will make it an offence to hunt or injure or disturb Irish basking sharks

From Monday, the basking shark – which is the second-largest living fish on earth – will become a “protected wild animal” under Ireland’s Wildlife Act.

Legal protection for endangered basking sharks will be a “game-changer” for the animal’s population in Irish waters, campaigners have said.

From Monday, the basking shark – which is the second-largest living fish on earth – will become a “protected wild animal” under Ireland’s Wildlife Act.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan and Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue said it will now be an offence to hunt, injure, or disturb their breeding and resting places.

Mr Noonan said: “By strengthening protections for the basking shark, Ireland will play its part in offering improved protection to an endangered species that depend on our territorial waters to survive and flourish.

“This measure is a first step in additional protections for vulnerable species in Ireland. My department is working to further strengthen our wildlife laws to ensure that natural habitats are protected and restored, and to provide a better balance of safeguards for both marine and terrestrial wildlife.”

Dr Simon Berrow, chief science officer and chief executive of Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG), welcomed the new protective status and said the change was “hugely significant” for the species.

“We have been calling for legal protection of basking sharks since 2008,” he told The Irish Times.

“There has been protection in the UK and in Northern Ireland but not in the Republic. We have been through about three government ministers formally proposing this and justifying why it should be done, but it was always declined.

“So it is great that this is going through. Clearly, Ireland is globally important for basking sharks, so it is right and appropriate. We have an international obligation to protect them and their habitat.”

Dr Berrow, who also co-founded the Irish Basking Shark Group, said it is the first time the Wildlife Act has offered protection for a fish, which “changes our relationship with them”.

“Before with fish, it was either we eat them or we don’t eat them. If we eat them, there is a quota on them, if we don’t then we just ignore them. This means we are now treating sharks as wildlife, and can apply the suite of wildlife regulations to them.

“It is a game-changer. There are other species [of fish] that are much more endangered – types of skate and ray, for example – and hopefully this will open the way for us to broaden out that legal protection.”